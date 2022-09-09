Read full article on original website
Great Plains Zoo earns accreditation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Great Plains Zoo has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. With fewer than 10% of attractions earning the distinction, it is considered one of the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry. Great Plains Zoo President and CEO Becky Dewitz says the accreditation standards “continuously evolve to ensure we are achieving the highest standard for animal well-being”. Mayor TenHaken says, “This accreditation speaks to the team’s dedication in providing an incredible zoo experience”.
Family dispute in Sioux Falls leaves one woman dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A family dispute is southwest Sioux Falls this morning left one woman dead. According to Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police were called to an apartment for a family dispute. They knocked and entered partially when the suspect shot at them. Officers grabbed a five-year-old child who was near the door and left the apartment. Reinforcement was requested with multiple agencies responding. During negotiations, another child was heard inside. Law enforcement was also made aware that the suspect had called somebody saying he shot the woman. SWAT then entered the apartment to check on the woman and child. The suspect turned the gun on himself when the SWAT team entered. The woman was found dead. The other child was not harmed. The suspect has been taken to a hospital.
