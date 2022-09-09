ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ

We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Brick, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center

This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!

One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
#Abc7ny Com
92.7 WOBM

Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash

An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
James
92.7 WOBM

Man drowns off unguarded LBI beach during high rip-current risk

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Ramp from Route 29 to Route 1 to close for night work in Trenton, NJ

A key exit ramp will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday night. The ramp from Route 29 south to Route 1 south is scheduled to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. for the installation of new light poles on the parapet wall, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

