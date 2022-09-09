Read full article on original website
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Fall Is a Great Time to Check Out One of These 4 Best Outdoor Bars in Ocean County, NJ
We still have beautiful weather for the next couple of months to get out and enjoy one of these fabulous spots at the Jersey Shore. So many of you wrote me about your favorite outdoor bar. After bestofnj.com put out this list, I had to ask you where your favorite is. So many of you agreed with bestofnj.com and added some other great choices here in Ocean County.
How Long Do We Have to Wait for On the Border to Open in Toms River, NJ
There's been a ton of construction over at the Ocean County Mall and finally, one of the major restaurants has been revealed, in addition to P.F. Changs which just opened several months ago. Everyone is excited about this one. Several listeners have been to the new PF Changs that opened...
Historic farmhouse loaded with 18th century and modern charm in Branchburg, NJ
BRANCHBURG — If you’re looking for a big, gorgeous New Jersey home with history and charm, this 300-year-old farmhouse in Branchburg is loaded with it. The single-family residence, built in 1723, located on 6.83 acres at 2053 South Branch Road is being sold for $1,150,000, according to Zillow. That amounts to roughly $7,711 per month.
Unlicensed driver with warrant nearly kills pedestrian in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — A pedestrian who was struck by an unlicensed driver who was wanted by the law is fighting for her life. Jessica Descafano, 33, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was struck by Roseann Macchiarelli, 52, of Seaside Heights at 2:20 p.m. Monday as Descafano crossed Hooper Avenue, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Still Waiting, Here’s What You Want in this Toms River, NJ Shopping Center
This location in the Toms River Shopping Center at Kohl's plaza has been empty for quite a while and we got so many responses on what you'd like to see there. The building and business is definitely shaped like a supermarket because that's what it was at one time. I remember that the supermarket was so busy all the time, it was sad when it closed. What type of business would be a good fit for the Toms River Shopping Center?
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
Holocaust-era cattle car exhibition making its way through NJ
LONG BRANCH — An interactive, educational experience dubbed the "Hate Ends Now" tour will be at The Chabad of The Shore on Thursday — after a few other stops in Monmouth County. The harrowing exhibit to commemorate the real atrocities of the Holocaust features "The Cattle Car: Stepping...
WATCH: Meet Ocean City NJ Restaurant’s Robot Server!
One Ocean City restaurant's niftiest food runner is a ROBOT! Meet Peanut. Peanut is so neat! The robot is like a giant food Roomba, lol, and she's currently assisting wait staff at Island Grill Restaurant on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City. Peanut rolls around on four wheels and meets an...
The 44th Annual Festival Of The Sea Is Calling In Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
The Jersey Shore is so much more than a vision or a day of body surfing. It may very well feed our souls but it literally feeds us too. Get ready for a seafood feast like no other because it is time for the 44th Festival Of The Sea in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach.
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Get Ready For A Delicious New Lobster Roll Restaurant In New Jersey
Seafood is a must-have when you live near the Jersey Shore, there are just so many options!. Stuffed flounder, crab legs, lobster, shrimp, fried shrimp, striper, tuna steaks, Mahi Mahi, calamari, the list could go on and on. Personally, I only get seafood when I'm out for dinner because my...
The Most Epic Chicken Sandwich In New Jersey, NYC and Philly Revealed
Sometimes you just need a hot, crispy, juicy, spicy chicken sandwich but when you're already in the mood for one, that is not the time to start researching the best bite. If you are hangry for a chicken sandwich, I got your back. These are the best chicken sandwich spots in New Jersey, New York and Philly. You’re welcome.
Fantastic Community Event To Benefit Local Police In Toms River, NJ
Even if summer is winding down at the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of things for you to do as we head towards the fall season. Between Oktoberfests, haunted houses, 5k's, BBQ festivals, and concerts it's going to be a busy fall. Get ready to mark your calendar for...
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels Puts an Interesting Twist on Beer in New Jersey
Reading this will make you thirsty...and hungry. How many times have you done this? You're shopping at the Ocean County Mall when you have a craving for a buttery, salty, Auntie Anne's pretzel. It's the ultimate feeling of nostalgia for me, and many people. Auntie Anne's was actually founded not...
Here is a fantastic way to close out summer with concerts, food, and more in Ocean Gate, NJ
On a scale of 10, did you have an 11 worth of fun last year at the first annual 'Farewell to Summer' in Ocean Gate?. Rich Bazzanella, the owner of Hot Rod Inkin in Ocean Gate who organized last summer's event, tells Townsquare Media that A Farewell To Summer II will take place on September 24 and it will be jam-packed with events, concerts, and more.
Man drowns off unguarded LBI beach during high rip-current risk
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island. Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.
Can you Believe It? The TV Show Jersey Shore is Celebrating 13 Years
It's been 13 years since our pleasant little shore town became a national topic of conversation. Love it or hate it, Jersey Shore has become a big part of pop culture. Who could have ever imagined that a group of people partying in Seaside Heights would get so much attention?
Former Treasurer of Lakeside Rod and Gun Club in Plumsted, NJ charged with embezzlement
He paid his dues, literally, but deposited those dues in the wrong place and now a Spotswood man who served as treasurer at a gun club in Ocean County has been charged for embezzlement. The announcement of the crime and charges were announced by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. On...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Ramp from Route 29 to Route 1 to close for night work in Trenton, NJ
A key exit ramp will be closed for three nights starting Tuesday night. The ramp from Route 29 south to Route 1 south is scheduled to close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 8 p.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. for the installation of new light poles on the parapet wall, according to the NJ Department of Transportation.
