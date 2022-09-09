Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Patron-led activities added to library roster
The Hillsboro Library is adding two new patron-led activities to its programming roster starting this week. “We had patrons approach us with different interests,” explained circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “It’s so exciting to the see the community being engaged with and wanting to be a part of their library.”
Times Gazette
75th fair a success
After a slow start because of rain, the Highland County Fair wrapped up its seven days of rides, food and events for its 75th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 10. “It was great to have people out and about and visiting and socializing in person and celebrating the youth and agriculture in the community,” said Highland County Fair Board President Mark Baldwin.
Times Gazette
McClain FFA successful at county fair
The McClain FFA spent last week at the Highland County Fair and couldn’t be happier with the results. The McClain FFA had several members throughout the week participating in livestock contests. One of the highlights was when McClain’s Cade Sponcil won grand champion market barrow on Tuesday. Later in the week the FFA chapter had several members partake in the livestock judging contest at the fair. Members judged several different breeding and market animals. Their senior team was sixth place and the junior teams were third and sixth. On Saturday, McClain FFA had several teams participating in the “Barnyard Olympics”. This year’s Olympics consisted of a paint slip n’ slide, a watermelon toss relay race, a barnyard animal Yahtzee game, and more. McClain had three senior teams participating and one of the teams got third place and earned the chapter some money. There was also a McClain junior team which won the contest. McClain FFA members are pictured.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Highland County Republican Party is accepting applications for someone to fill the Hillsboro city auditor’s position when current auditor Alex Butler moves on to the county auditor position. Butler is running unopposed for county auditor in November’s general election. Anyone appointed to replace Butler would have to run for the position next year. Anyone interested should leave a message at the Republican headquarters at 937-393-1067.
Times Gazette
A Day in the Ring at the fair
A Day in the Ring is a collaboration with Ohio State University Extension, Highland County DD, Highland County Junior Fairboard and First State Bank. First State Bank provided the T-shirts and ribbons for the event. This show is a partner with the Highland County Board of DD participants and Junior...
Times Gazette
Governor visits fair
On Sunday, Sept. 4, Governor Mike and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visited the Highland County Fair. The governor was met by local Republican office holders and toured the beef barns talking to junior exhibitors and their families. Many had their pictures taken with the governor and his wife as he spoke to each with interest in their projects and comments of encouragement. The Senior Fair Board met the governor in its new office location on the fairgrounds near the Grange & 4-H Food Booth buildings. He was treated to lunch by Highland County Auditor Bill Fawley in the 4-H food booth.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Dalton Aubry, 20, of Mount Orab, was cited for failure to yield. William Grooms Jr., 45, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Robert Moore, 72, of Highland, was cited for speed. INCIDENT. A resident of...
Times Gazette
Paint tester purchase OK’d for HCCAO
The purchase of a $23,000 paint chips tester was discussed and approved at the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Mark Current, the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) housing director, said when HCCAO does an inspection for a Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) job, if they have to observe any type of paint, they need to do a risk assessment to see if there is lead-based paint or not.
Times Gazette
50 years and counting
Before Westview Motors, Inc. opened more than 50 years ago, co-owner Greg Goolsby remembers being a kid and cleaning out the footers for the new business with a plastic shovel and pail. “I had them for our sandbox, but all this dirt was falling in the footers and I was...
Times Gazette
Grand Champ Lamb sells for $4,200
Sophie Young’s Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $4,200 Friday evening at the 2022 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Airborne Maintenance and Engineering SVC’s, Arrick’s Propane, Beechwood Pizza and Carryout, Bickle Insurance Services, Crete-Tek, Farm Credit Mid-America, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, Gilliland Farms-Dru Judi Gilliland, Jerry Haag Motors, Jim Mootz Trucking, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Mid State Electric, Rick’s Hometown TV and Appliance Center, Service Master, Shelly Materials, South Central Power Co., Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg, State Farm Insurance-Scott Faulconer, Ventura Feed and Country Store, Willey and Son, Wilbur and Laura Young.
Times Gazette
POW-MIA Recognition Day Weekend
The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sept. 16-18 POW-MIA Recognition Day Weekend. Commission president Jeff Duncan said, “We owe those folks and their families a great deal of gratitude, so we appreciate what they’ve done for us and we need to continue to recognize that and celebrate that.” Steph Roland, financial officer/outreach coordinator at Highland County Veterans Service Office, said there is a planned celebration for the day at the Lakeview Loft on Sunday at 12 p.m. She said the ceremony will include a remembrance of the family members that “sacrificed so much or sacrificed all for our country.” She also said the event is open for all and includes a small car show. Pictured are (l-r, top to bottom) Roland, Dave Daniels, Duncan, Terry Britton, Paul Siders, Vicki Couch, Mike Couch, Lee Harris, LeeAanna McKamey, Rosalind Engle, Montey Scott, Jim Lyle, Cheryl Lyle and Daryl Kelch.
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts twelve
A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
Times Gazette
DeWine appoints two to SSCC Board of Trustees
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the reappointment of Randy N. Chandler of West Union (Adams County) and Douglas W. Boedeker of Washington C.H. (Fayette County) to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, both with terms ending May 11, 2028. “I am delighted to see these reappointments,” Southern...
Times Gazette
Indians 4th, Tigers 6th at FAC golf match
CHILLICOTHE — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its fifth boys golf match of the 2022 season Monday at the Chillicothe Country Club. Chillicothe won the match with a 169 team score. Washington was second with a 181, followed by Miami Trace 196, Jackson 197, Hillsboro 202 and McClain 214.
Times Gazette
Frankfort man flees WCH cops
A Frankfort man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit Sunday in Washington C.H. A passenger in the vehicle is also facing several charges. While on patrol at around 5 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer observed what was described as a suspicious...
Times Gazette
Reserve Champ Lamb sells for $4,000
Lila Banks’ Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $4,000 Friday evening at the 75th annual Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Beck’s Seed-Stegbauer Seed Sales, Binegar’s Truck, Auto and Camper, Buck’s Tire Service, Campbell for Commissioner, Corner Pharmacy, Faulconer Custom Farming, Greenfield Research Inc., Greenfield Vet Clinic Dr. Sims and Dr. Jarvis, Jack’s Equipment and Bad Boy Mowers, Jerry Haag Motors, Lakeside Real Estate and Auction, Matt Barton Farms, McDonald’s – Greenfield (RHF Enterprises, Merchants National Bank – Greenfield, Murray Fettro Funeral Home, Quality Paving, Roman Family Healthcare, Sitterles Insurance, Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg, Zach’s Automotive.
Times Gazette
Wilmington knocks off McClain golfers
The McClain girls golf team dropped a non-conference dual match Monday at Buckeye Hills Country Club to Wilmington, 221-246. Wilmington’s Katie Murphy was the individual medalist with a 39. Individual scores for McClain were Kaylin Sterling 52, Abbie Lovett 63, Jacolyn Bolender 63, Cariann Todd 68, Kallie Posey 68...
Times Gazette
Peace Symposium ties agriculture, peace together
The 32nd Annual Westheimer Peace Symposium, titled “Regenerative Agriculture for a Just and Peaceful Future,” on Sept. 28 will provide an in-depth view on how agriculture is directly tied to peace. Ohio State University’s Dr. Rattan Lal will provide the keynote address, “Toward a More Peaceful Future: Managing...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro boil advisory lifted
The city of Hillsboro has announced that a boil advisory for 500 block of Johnson Street, including 440 Johnson St., Belfast Pike, Wellston Street and the 300 block of East Muntz Street, has been lifted. Submitted by Whitney Seitz, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Times Gazette
Community Action receives $500,000 Appalachian grant
Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) has been awarded $500,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to provide workforce training, education, wellness coaching, and recovery support to help address the substance use disorder crisis in Highland County. The award is part of a recently announced $12 million package through ARC’s...
