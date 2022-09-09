ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the identity of the man was was killed on September 13. Investigators say 30-year-old Lawrence Green III was shot just after 7:30 in the morning. Police say that when they arrived, Green appeared to have been shot in the head. Anyone...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police identify officer who fired weapon in police shooting in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon during a police-involved shooting in Rosedale on Saturday. Police say Officer Chiveral was the officer. Police say that Officer Chiveral is assigned to the White Marsh Precinct and has been on the force for three years. County salary records list an Ian Chiveral as a police officer.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek identity of suspect who assaulted and killed a Canton man

BALTIMORE -- Investigators have released a picture of a person seen fleeing from the spot where 60-year-old Victorino Malabayabas was fatally assaulted in Canton last month, according to authorities.The picture shows a person in a 2005 gold Buick Regal leaving the site of the assault, police said.Malabayabas' neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a sedan with a broken front headlight.Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 23 when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him against a vehicle and then to the ground," police said. "The suspect then removed the victim's wallet before fleeing the location."When officers arrived, Malabayabas was being treated by medics. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Malabayabas' condition worsened and he died the following day, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.Anyone with information on the deadly assault should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

New Details Emerge On Baltimore Police-Involved Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department has partially released the name of the officer involved in a shooting while investigating a two-woman crime spree over the weekend. “Officer Chiveral” a three-year veteran of the department with the White Mash Precinct was the investigator who shot Alicia Page, 30, as she used her vehicle as a weapon to try to avoid getting apprehended, according to reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported last week. At just after 5 a.m. on Friday, September 9, two suspects pried open the door to a location in the 8200-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237). The suspects stole several items then fled the scene in a white vehicle.
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Second shooting before noon leaves man dead in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in the head in southeast Baltimore this morning and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baltimore City Police. Just after 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of North Conkling Street to investigate reports of a shooting. When...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

OCME staff: Woman found inside vehicle near Southwest Baltimore mall shot in head

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a vehicle near the Westside Shopping Center on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the rear of the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person slumped over in a vehicle at 12:38 p.m., police said.Once there, they noticed that the woman was suffering from trauma to the head, according to authorities.Medical personnel pronounced her dead by 12:50 p.m., police said.The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where staff determined that she had been shot in the head, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman found shot in the head in a car in southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman found unresponsive in a car had been shot in the head, according to the state medical examiner. Baltimore City Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. on September 11 about a person in a car in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. The report indicated that the person inside the vehicle was slumped over.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot multiple times in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning shooting that left one man hospitalized. According to police, just after 4 a.m., officers in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a shooting near Cambria Street. Once on scene, officers located a 43-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore

A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 teenagers arrested after gun found in student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon after a handgun was found in a student's backpack outside Chesapeake High School. Police said officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old. The initial call was in response to a suspicious person(s). No further information was immediately released.

