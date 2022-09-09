Anderson Silva has been at the top of the mountain in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world and knows exactly what kind of monetary value can come along with it. For his next venture, “The Spider” is tasked with boxing undefeated 25-year-old superstar, Jake Paul, on Oct. 29, 2022. Silva reigned over Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Middleweight division during his peak years as champion. During that span, he was a part of some of the biggest fights in the sport’s history — most notably, his rematch with Chael Sonnen in 2012.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO