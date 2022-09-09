MEXICO — The new MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County officially opened Tuesday. Dozens of dignitaries gathered in Mexico for a grand opening celebration. The new MU Health Care Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic opened earlier this summer. Tuesday’s event gave doctors a chance to explain the importance of their services. MU Health Care doctors joined Audrain County community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the clinic’s grand opening. Mexico’s South Clark Medical Building offers urgent care and family medicine. The new clinic has some old faces. Many of the clinic’s doctors are the same physicians serving the community for years including Family Medical Doctor Diane Jacobi.

MEXICO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO