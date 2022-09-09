Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Accident on 1-70 East just ahead of St. Charles Road exit
One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound is closed following a two vehicle crash just before the St. Charles Road exit in Columbia. According to MoDot the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up to the I-70/U.S. 63 Connector in Columbia at 7:45 p.m. The cause of the...
krcgtv.com
Hallsville man electrocuted in Boone County car crash
BOONE COUNTY — A 22-year-old Hallsville man was electrocuted early Monday morning after crashing his car into a powerline pole. The unidentified man was killed after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole, which led to him having contact with the live powerline, officials said. The...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured after losing control of motorcycle
GASCONADE — A man was flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Joshua Johnson, 41, of Bland, was riding along Route Y in Gasconade County when he lost control. Johnson's bike...
krcgtv.com
Investigators release name of man electrocuted in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who died after being electrocuted in southern Boone County Monday. Investigators said Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville died after coming into contact with a downed powerline. According to a release, the powerline was knocked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcgtv.com
Man reported missing in Missouri River near Hartsburg found safely on shoreline
BOONE COUNTY — Southern Boone County Fire District officials said a man they believed fell into the Missouri River was found safely along the shoreline. Friends of the missing man told authorities they were concerned because the missing man abandoned his vehicle near the river. Fire Chief Jim Bullard...
krcgtv.com
Government agencies train to handle a nuclear accident in Moberly
Moberly, Mo. — On Wednesday, a transportation accident exercise at Norfolk Southern Railyard in Moberly allowed local emergency responders to train, assess, and improve their response actions. The scenario, in which a vehicle hit a moving railcar carrying an empty naval spent nuclear fuel container, was conducted by federal,...
krcgtv.com
Nine Jefferson City High students injured when bus rolls back into a dumpster
JEFFERSON CITY — Four Jefferson City High School students had minor injuries after the bus they were on rolled backward and hit a dumpster. In total, the Jefferson City Police Department said nine students ages 14 to 17 were injured in the crash. Out of the 30 students on...
krcgtv.com
Man charged for shooting on Old Highway 63 turns self in at Boone County Jail
A Columbia man turned himself in for a shooting that happened on Old Highway 63. Columbia police were looking for Jeffrey David Tubbs since the August 31 shooting. When police got to Old Highway 63 and Gordon Street at 11:48 am on that day, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcgtv.com
Columbia man held at gunpoint, accused of trying to break into a residence
A Columbia man is in the Boone County Jail, after being held at gunpoint while trying to rob a house with a knife. According to a Facebook post from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, someone called 911, saying a man came into their residence in the 1400 block of Golf Boulevard with a large knife.
krcgtv.com
Columbia's Loop Community Improvement District received a grant for new expansion project
Columbia — The Loop Community Improvement District, also known as CID, a coalition of citizens, business owners and community leaders are working on a long-term plan to enhance the infrastructure along Business Loop 70 in Columbia has been awarded grant money for a new shared commercial kitchen space. The...
krcgtv.com
Remains found near dock identified as Osage Beach man last seen in August
Osage Beach police have released the identity of the man whose body was found Thursday near a dock at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage Beach Police Lieutenant Michael O'Day sent an email stating that the body was that of Christopher Don Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported...
krcgtv.com
Tunnel to Towers 5K hosting fundraiser ahead of main event Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY — Tunnel to Towers annual 5K announced a fundraiser at the Texas Roadhouse in Jefferson City Wednesday ahead of their main event planned for Saturday, September 17. The event will honor and celebrate Missouri’s first responders—fire, police, EMTs, and paramedics—as well as military service heroes....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks and Helias remain on top of Prep Power Polls
Blair Oaks and Helias are number one for the third-straight week in the Prep Power Polls. Blair Oaks is coming off a 56-13 win over Osage on Friday night. Helias beat Battle, 58-16, on their way to becoming the first unanimous No. 1 in this year's Prep Power Polls. See...
krcgtv.com
MU Health Care Mexico clinic celebrates grand opening
MEXICO — The new MU Health Care clinic in Audrain County officially opened Tuesday. Dozens of dignitaries gathered in Mexico for a grand opening celebration. The new MU Health Care Urgent Care and Family Medicine Clinic opened earlier this summer. Tuesday’s event gave doctors a chance to explain the importance of their services. MU Health Care doctors joined Audrain County community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony during the clinic’s grand opening. Mexico’s South Clark Medical Building offers urgent care and family medicine. The new clinic has some old faces. Many of the clinic’s doctors are the same physicians serving the community for years including Family Medical Doctor Diane Jacobi.
krcgtv.com
California man gets 15 year sentence for 28 pounds of meth
A man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to driving 28 pounds of meth to California. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough sentenced Johnny Jordan Thompson, 48, without parole. Thompson pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to...
krcgtv.com
The Cole County Clerk's Office weighs in on House Bill 1878
Jefferson City — Missouri’s HB 1878 has made several modifications to voting and election procedures. Here is a list of some of the major changes according the clerk’s office:. If a volunteer registers more than 10 voters, they must notify the secretary of state office. On election...
krcgtv.com
High school softball highlights and scores September 13
New Bloomfield — Quite a lot of softball action going on around Mid-Missouri Tuesday evening. Helias, Rock Bridge, and more go home winners. Check out all of the action and scores in the video above!
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years for drug trafficking, illegal possession of gun
A judge sentenced a Jefferson City man to ten years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm. Mark Allen Moots pleaded guilty on April 19, 2022, to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
krcgtv.com
Columbia School Board approves controversial public comment policy
COLUMBIA — Parents will face new limits to public comment at Columbia Public Schools board meetings after the board approved a controversial new policy on Monday. The policy rewrites the board's guidelines on when and how parents can share their testimony at school board meetings. For example, the board will prioritize parents who have pre-registered to offer feedback versus those who haven't, and parents who have not spoken in recent meetings will be prioritized over those who have.
krcgtv.com
Football Friday Night Play of the Week nominees for Week 3
It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 3 of the high school football season. Blair Oaks, Rock Bridge and Helias turned in our top three plays. You can see the three nominees in the video above. Head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to...
Comments / 0