Montana State

wrkf.org

Coloradoan uses TikTok to explain widespread Western drought

Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. KUNC’s Luke Runyon reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
COLORADO STATE
wrkf.org

How the Inflation Reduction Act’s approach to energy policy and environment may impact Louisiana

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we explore the feasibility of incentive-based approaches toward renewable energy. We also hear about a new environmental justice data hub and learn how Colony, Alabama became a safe haven for Black residents. This episode originally aired on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

The Minnesota nursing strike

The largest private sector nurse’s strike in American history is underway in Minnesota. Roughly 15-thousand nurses walked off the job on Monday. “We did not rush into this and we do not take this lightly. There are plenty of licensed nurses in the state of Minnesota to fill the vacant positions in Minnesota hospitals. But they are not going to come back until conditions improve”
MINNESOTA STATE
Montana State
Montana Government
wrkf.org

New documentary shares history, traditions and revitalization movement behind Cajun music

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear when and where to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. We also learn about a new documentary on the history of Cajun music and listen as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu reflects on the legacy of her father, Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Investigation shows profound failures in New York's Hasidic schools

An in-depth investigation of New York’s Hasidic schools shows profound failure in teaching secular subjects, with most kids graduating without basic reading, writing and math skills. This, despite getting nearly a billion dollars in public money in the last four years. At one school, math, reading failure rate was 100%.
EDUCATION

