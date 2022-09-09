Read full article on original website
Coloradoan uses TikTok to explain widespread Western drought
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. KUNC’s Luke Runyon reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
How the Inflation Reduction Act’s approach to energy policy and environment may impact Louisiana
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we explore the feasibility of incentive-based approaches toward renewable energy. We also hear about a new environmental justice data hub and learn how Colony, Alabama became a safe haven for Black residents. This episode originally aired on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
The Minnesota nursing strike
The largest private sector nurse’s strike in American history is underway in Minnesota. Roughly 15-thousand nurses walked off the job on Monday. “We did not rush into this and we do not take this lightly. There are plenty of licensed nurses in the state of Minnesota to fill the vacant positions in Minnesota hospitals. But they are not going to come back until conditions improve”
Some students in New Hampshire are learning in air-conditioned school buildings for the first time
This school year will feel a little cooler as some schools in New Hampshire now have air conditioning for the very first time. Officials say it’s a necessary expense that they’ll consider more seriously as climate change worsens. Sarah Gibson of New Hampshire Public Radio reports. This article...
Louisiana, coastal advocates push the Corps to keep a new cut in the Mississippi River open
Louisiana’s coastal authority and advocates continue to fight the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the future of a new cut along the Mississippi River on Plaquemines Parish’s east bank. But as it stands, the odds aren't in their favor as the final decision on whether the channel will remain open looms, with the potential to come down in the next few months.
New documentary shares history, traditions and revitalization movement behind Cajun music
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear when and where to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. We also learn about a new documentary on the history of Cajun music and listen as former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu reflects on the legacy of her father, Moon Landrieu. This episode originally aired on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Investigation shows profound failures in New York's Hasidic schools
An in-depth investigation of New York’s Hasidic schools shows profound failure in teaching secular subjects, with most kids graduating without basic reading, writing and math skills. This, despite getting nearly a billion dollars in public money in the last four years. At one school, math, reading failure rate was 100%.
