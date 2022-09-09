ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Hamilton County Judge Holds Off on Ohio Abortion Ban Decision

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJQzS_0hosh2lu00
Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins says he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio.

A Hamilton County judge said he needs more time to decide whether or not to put a pause on a six-week abortion ban in Ohio.

Judge Christian Jenkins said in a Thursday hearing that he would not issue an opinion because the court still has questions about how the case moves forward.

[content-2]

“The court would like to investigate the threshold issue of jurisdiction and the effect of the (state) supreme court still not having dismissed the case,” Jenkins said on Thursday.

Taking the fight to Hamilton County

Abortion clinics moved the case from the Ohio Supreme Court to the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court because, as they said in court documents, waiting for the state’s highest court to make a decision was allowing “ irreparable harm to the clinics and the patients ” throughout the state.

Representatives for the state argued that the jurisdiction remains with the Ohio Supreme Court, since no dismissal order has been issued.

Temporary restraining orders on laws typically work to stop a law from taking effect, leaving previous standards in place. In this case, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood want to bring back the previous law that banned abortion beyond 22 weeks gestation.

Ohio's attorney's arguments

Attorneys for the state countered the request for a temporary restraining order, saying the six-week abortion ban has been effective law for two months, making it the “status quo” in the state.

Law challengers are hoping for a quicker resolution in the lower court, starting with Thursday’s hearing on abortion supporters’ request for a temporary restraining order to be put on Senate Bill 23 , the 2019 law that banned abortion in Ohio after six weeks gestation.

“Every day that SB 23 remains in effect, more and more pregnant women are forced either to attempt to travel hundreds of miles out of state to access care, or to continue pregnancies against their will, or to
attempt to self-induce abortion outside the medical system, all at risk to the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing,” said Jessie Hill, lead counsel for the ACLU of Ohio, told the judge.

How clinics are challenging the law

The clinics are not only challenging the law as a violation of the right to abortion , but also as an equal protection violation, based on the fact that the law only applies to those who can become pregnant.

[content-1]
The law had been tied up in courts since it was passed by the General Assembly in 2019, and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. But the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson this year, overturning the 1970s decision in Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion nationwide, opened the door for the state to implement the law. At the request of state Attorney General Dave Yost, a federal court dissolved the injunction keeping the state law from being enforced just hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned.


Doctors, medical students , abortion rights advocates, religious leaders and even some of Ohio’s major cities have spoken out about the dangers they say could come from the near-total abortion ban, including unintended consequences that may impact Ohioans in the middle of wanted pregnancies.

[content-3]
Jenkins said a decision on the temporary restraining order would be released “as quickly as the court is able.”


This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal and republished here with permission.



Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Ohio State
Hamilton County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Jessie Hill
linknky.com

Boone County’s Bullock Lane approved for new industrial site

Two properties on Bullock Lane in Boone County are changing from suburban residential and commercial lots to industrial sites. The Boone County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance on its second reading on Tuesday night which changes the zoning for a 19.8-acre area at 3024 and 3080 Bullock Lane, which intersects with Petersburg Road in Hebron. Part of the ordinance includes a condition to reduce the spacing of the site’s driveways from 500 feet to 100 feet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Former Covington city official facing multiple charges

A former administrative manager for the City of Covington Public Works Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, the indictment was returned against...
COVINGTON, KY
Times Gazette

Grand jury indicts twelve

A Hillsboro man charged with domestic violence among other charges was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. According to court records for the first count,...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Ohio Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Hamilton County Abortion#The Ohio Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WLWT 5

Boone County deputies announce arrest in Union car break-ins

UNION, Ky. — Boone County deputies said a person has been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins in Union. Deputies said the reports of car break-ins occurred on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and, most recently Sept. 7. Officials said they identified 31-year-old Ryan Boykin as a person of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
236
Followers
122
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy