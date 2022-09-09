Hamilton County Judge Holds Off on Ohio Abortion Ban Decision

Two properties on Bullock Lane in Boone County are changing from suburban residential and commercial lots to industrial sites. The Boone County Fiscal Court approved an ordinance on its second reading on Tuesday night which changes the zoning for a 19.8-acre area at 3024 and 3080 Bullock Lane, which intersects with Petersburg Road in Hebron. Part of the ordinance includes a condition to reduce the spacing of the site’s driveways from 500 feet to 100 feet.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO