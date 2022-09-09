Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 14
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Tobacco violation, Sept. 13, Opportunity Spur, GPD. A 17-year-old girl was cited for...
county17.com
City Attorney proposes 90 days imprisonment as possible shoplifting deterrent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A maximum sentence of three months in jail could be on the table for shoplifting offenders with the Gillette City Council considering a potential city ordinance amendment. During the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 13, City Attorney Sean Brown suggested the council consider amending the penalties...
county17.com
Man arrested for firing handgun outside Gillette hotel
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police arrested a man last night for reportedly firing a handgun at least 14 times outside a local hotel, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson. Officers responded to the Best Western Tower West Lodge on Skyline Drive yesterday at 10:39 p.m. after receiving multiple...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/13/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 13:. At 4:48 a.m. to the intersection of 4-J Road and 2nd Street for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care while on scene. At 5:44 a.m. to Highway 51 and Bearclaw...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
county17.com
Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood had...
Wyoming Woman Killed After Crashing Head-On Into Semi
A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.
county17.com
PHOTOS: 9/11 stair climb honors first responders
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Around 40 residents and first responders gathered below the Thunder Basin High School stadium on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They were there to climb stairs — a lot of them — remembrance of the first responders who climbed 110 flights of stairs on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terroristic attack on American soil that claimed the lives of thousands, including 343 firefighters, 21 years ago.
county17.com
City pool to stay on S. Gillette Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City Pool will remain on S. Gillette Avenue with the Gillette City Council giving the go-ahead to proceed with the original reconstruction plan amid public pressure against relocating it. During a meeting earlier this month, an idea was floated to the council concerning the possible...
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
county17.com
Campbell County under fire weather watch for Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued at 1:49 p.m. Monday a fire weather watch for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Campbell County and nearby areas. According to the NWS Rapid City, wind speeds, dry fuels and relative humidity as low as 13%...
county17.com
Thursday’s Eagle Butte Mine fire and Campbell County Fire Dept. reports (9/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At 1:02 a.m. Thursday, the Campbell County Fire Department responded to North Highway 14-16 for a grass fire. Upon arrival to Eagle Butte Mine, a large and fast moving fire was seen. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway while the fire and smoke made visibility difficult.
county17.com
Campbell County school board to discuss enrollment, weather procedures Sept. 13
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 about weather procedures and Wyoming School Board Association’s call for resolutions. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette,...
county17.com
Wyoming Department of Education releases Campbell WY-TOPP, WY-ALT scores
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education released the 2022 test results for the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities Tuesday. In Campbell County School District, the largest percentage of “proficient” or “advanced” student performances on the...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
county17.com
Elections official files complaint against conservative PAC
Campbell County clerk calls on the Federal Elections Commission and Wyoming secretary of state to investigate the Coal Country Conservatives’ campaign-finance activities. Campbell County’s chief elections officer has filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee, calling on the Federal Elections Commission and the Wyoming secretary of state to undertake a “swift and robust investigation.”
county17.com
Gillette College board needs to fill vacancy Frank Stevens’ death created
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County community member will need to take Frank Stevens’ former seat on Gillette College’s Board of Trustees. Stevens had served on the board since August 2021. “We’re going to deeply miss him,” Gillette Community College District President Janell Oberlander said. “The trustees...
county17.com
Obituaries: Sevores; Allison
Patricia Josephine Sevores: April 12, 1955 – September 12, 2022. Patricia passed on September 12th at Campbell County Memorial Hospital at the age of 67. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love her. Full life tribute coming soon. There are currently no...
county17.com
National average gas price falls for 13th week; Campbell County sees 2-cent drop
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for the 13th consecutive week, and although the drop in Campbell County was much smaller, the county’s average did fall, according to price trackers GasBuddy and AAA. The nation’s average gas price fell 7.6...
