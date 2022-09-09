ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Sept. 14

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Tobacco violation, Sept. 13, Opportunity Spur, GPD. A 17-year-old girl was cited for...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

City Attorney proposes 90 days imprisonment as possible shoplifting deterrent

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A maximum sentence of three months in jail could be on the table for shoplifting offenders with the Gillette City Council considering a potential city ordinance amendment. During the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 13, City Attorney Sean Brown suggested the council consider amending the penalties...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man arrested for firing handgun outside Gillette hotel

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police arrested a man last night for reportedly firing a handgun at least 14 times outside a local hotel, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson. Officers responded to the Best Western Tower West Lodge on Skyline Drive yesterday at 10:39 p.m. after receiving multiple...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/13/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Sept. 13:. At 4:48 a.m. to the intersection of 4-J Road and 2nd Street for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care while on scene. At 5:44 a.m. to Highway 51 and Bearclaw...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Campbell County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood had...
GILLETTE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Killed After Crashing Head-On Into Semi

A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

PHOTOS: 9/11 stair climb honors first responders

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Around 40 residents and first responders gathered below the Thunder Basin High School stadium on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They were there to climb stairs — a lot of them — remembrance of the first responders who climbed 110 flights of stairs on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terroristic attack on American soil that claimed the lives of thousands, including 343 firefighters, 21 years ago.
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignments#Dwui
county17.com

City pool to stay on S. Gillette Avenue

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City Pool will remain on S. Gillette Avenue with the Gillette City Council giving the go-ahead to proceed with the original reconstruction plan amid public pressure against relocating it. During a meeting earlier this month, an idea was floated to the council concerning the possible...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County under fire weather watch for Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued at 1:49 p.m. Monday a fire weather watch for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Campbell County and nearby areas. According to the NWS Rapid City, wind speeds, dry fuels and relative humidity as low as 13%...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
county17.com

Wyoming Department of Education releases Campbell WY-TOPP, WY-ALT scores

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education released the 2022 test results for the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities Tuesday. In Campbell County School District, the largest percentage of “proficient” or “advanced” student performances on the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Elections official files complaint against conservative PAC

Campbell County clerk calls on the Federal Elections Commission and Wyoming secretary of state to investigate the Coal Country Conservatives’ campaign-finance activities. Campbell County’s chief elections officer has filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee, calling on the Federal Elections Commission and the Wyoming secretary of state to undertake a “swift and robust investigation.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Gillette College board needs to fill vacancy Frank Stevens’ death created

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County community member will need to take Frank Stevens’ former seat on Gillette College’s Board of Trustees. Stevens had served on the board since August 2021. “We’re going to deeply miss him,” Gillette Community College District President Janell Oberlander said. “The trustees...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Sevores; Allison

Patricia Josephine Sevores: April 12, 1955 – September 12, 2022. Patricia passed on September 12th at Campbell County Memorial Hospital at the age of 67. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love her. Full life tribute coming soon. There are currently no...
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy