GILLETTE, Wyo. — Around 40 residents and first responders gathered below the Thunder Basin High School stadium on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They were there to climb stairs — a lot of them — remembrance of the first responders who climbed 110 flights of stairs on Sept. 11, 2001, the day of the deadliest terroristic attack on American soil that claimed the lives of thousands, including 343 firefighters, 21 years ago.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO