ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500 . That spike only erased a small portion of losses for the home-fitness specialist. The stock is down over 70% so far in 2022 even after today's spike.

Friday's rally reflected slightly more optimism on the part of investors that this beaten-down stock might recover. However, the latest operating momentum trends suggest things could get worse for Peloton.

So what

Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services. Product revenue slumped by 55% in the fourth-quarter period that ended in July, the company said in late August. Losses ballooned as well, although management sought to put a more positive spin on results, in part by pointing out that quarterly cash burn has improved to $412 million from approximately $650 million.

Still, shares had fallen sharply through most of the year, and Peloton's stock-price valuation dropped to below one times sales in early September. That slump laid the groundwork for a potential spike during a broader market rally like the one investors saw on Friday.

Now what

CEO Barry McCarthy and his team are hoping to reinvigorate sales growth even as they slash investments in many areas of the business. That's a tall enough order in most selling environments, but it is even harder today when many consumers are choosing to avoid spending in areas they had prioritized in other phases of the pandemic.

Peloton appears to be moving toward positive cash flow, and that's undeniably good news for the business. However, the stock is an extremely risky investment option today. Sales trends aren't stabilized, and losses are significant as we head into the holiday shopping sales period. Most investors will want to look for better-performing growth stocks to add to their portfolios, notwithstanding Peloton's recent stock price boost.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges

David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Amazon offers a diverse business model and robust financial results. The company is already very large and continues to grow at an impressive speed. You can start here and then build your portfolio around the Amazon keystone. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

The market has had a rough year, largely due to high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Inflation slowed in July, and now the market is wondering if it slowed again in August. Whichever way inflation goes has the potential to significantly move markets, one way or the other. You’re...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mccarthy
The Motley Fool

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

British American Tobacco, Energy Transfer, and Verizon are all growing businesses. All pay relatively safe dividends that are likely to keep increasing over time. The three stocks are presently priced at valuation multiples in the single digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Growth Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Verizon Communications are two stocks trading at multi-year lows. Takeda's high debt levels have investors worried, but its debt-to-equity ratio is improving. Verizon's subscriber numbers were underwhelming last quarter, but the business is still doing well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

Supply chain issues have taken a toll on many companies' prospects in 2022. Valuations may not fully reflect the risks to company earnings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

Wall Street has been on a rollercoaster in 2022 as investors move away from growth stocks. Income-generating stocks have become a go-to outlet for investors looking to minimize volatility. This passive income powerhouse is perfectly positioned to richly reward patient investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Are I Bonds Still a Worthwhile Investment for You Today?

Inflation is down a bit from its recent highs, but is still running hot overall. I Bonds provide guaranteed returns, stability of principal, and inflation protection. Even though purchase limits are relatively low, I Bonds make sense on the margin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Intel's expensive expansion plans are spooking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
216K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy