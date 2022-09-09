Here's how to attend Corpus Christi ISD's College Night Expo

Corpus Christi ISD and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will host a College Night Expo on Tuesday to connect local students with colleges and universities.

A&M-Corpus Christi representatives will give a presentation on admissions and financial aid at 6 p.m. in Room 138 of the university's Center for Instruction. The presentation is aimed at juniors and seniors interested in attending a public institution in Texas.

The main event will be the expo, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the university's Dugan Wellness Center gym. Representatives from more than 50 colleges and universities will be on hand to speak with students and families.

The event is targeted to juniors and seniors, but students in eighth through 10th grades are encouraged to attend, said Bryan Davis, CCISD's coordinator for college and career readiness.

"It's never too early to start," Davis said.

Davis said the expo is a chance for students to learn about programs and schools they might not know much about.

"It's a good opportunity for students to get out there and realize there are more options than they realize," Davis said.

