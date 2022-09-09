ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All The Celebs Queen Elizabeth Met In Her 70-Year Reign — Like, There Are Some Seriously Random Ones

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcjCE_0hosgNl300

1. We'll start with the most impressive first, the Spice Girls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYRwd_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

2. Marilyn Monroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7tj4_0hosgNl300
Keystone / Getty Images

3. Enrique Iglesias:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trS00_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

4. Tom Daley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urRWk_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

5. Frank Sinatra:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkiqR_0hosgNl300
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

6. Bryan Adams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6BMw_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

7. The Obamas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnXCH_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

8. Meryl Streep:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoXMc_0hosgNl300
Graham Turner / Getty Images

9. Natasha Richardson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcqHO_0hosgNl300

Also, that looks like Dennis Quaid next to her.

Ken Goff / Getty Images

10. Taylor Momsen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSRrq_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

11. Hugh Jackman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Nmvu_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

12. Liz Taylor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c11d4_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

13. Uma Thurman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoeOp_0hosgNl300
Afp / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

14. The cast of Game of Thrones :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RABdg_0hosgNl300
Pool / Getty Images

15. Eddie Redmayne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDmT4_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

16. will.i.am:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdCis_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

17. Jessie J:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhRaF_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

18. Liam Payne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zykgw_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

19. Michael Sheen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S300A_0hosgNl300
Carl Court / AFP via Getty Images

20. Mr. Bean and Gillian Anderson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgcKs_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

21. Brigitte Bardot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXLbc_0hosgNl300
AFP via Getty Images

22. Sophia Loren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khEQi_0hosgNl300
Keystone-france / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

23. Jim Carrey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYPUq_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

24. Halle Berry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tafn_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Pierce Brosnan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtZZS_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

26. Charlie Chaplin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZkAE_0hosgNl300
Express / Getty Images

27. Daniel Craig:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Puji_0hosgNl300
Stephen Hird / AFP via Getty Images

28. Joan Collins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkLys_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

29. Thandiwe Newton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJmIQ_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein Collection / WireImage / Getty Images

30. Sally Field:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaSu8_0hosgNl300
Tim Graham / Getty Images

31. Mickey Rooney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3a8r_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

32. Cybil Shepherd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgAbo_0hosgNl300
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

33. Jayne Mansfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLZJi_0hosgNl300
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

34. Barbra Streisand:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwOIM_0hosgNl300
Hulton Archive / Getty Images

35. The Blue Man Group:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWiRF_0hosgNl300
Getty Images

36. Michael Bublé:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqKLY_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

37. Jennifer Lopez:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFTC6_0hosgNl300
Roger Allen / AFP via Getty Images

38. Sharon Osbourne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJaqw_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

39. Bette Midler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PdBN_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

40. Bob Hope:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RG5Z5_0hosgNl300
Central Press / Getty Images

41. Tom Jones:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0tya_0hosgNl300
Mirrorpix / Getty Images

42. Miley Cyrus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCe6F_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

43. Vladimir Putin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iPdRP_0hosgNl300
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

44. Serena Williams:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDzSX_0hosgNl300
Oli Scarff / Getty Images

45. Rod Stewart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aibOF_0hosgNl300
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

46. Roger Federer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fP9OK_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

47. Ronald Reagan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqYer_0hosgNl300
Mccarthy / Getty Images

48. Richard Nixon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFaev_0hosgNl300
Douglas Miller / Getty Images

49. Paul McCartney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23c5OU_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

50. Mother Teresa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0AVD_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

51. Nelson Mandela:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmTGV_0hosgNl300
Ken Goff / Getty Images

52. Madonna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcHqf_0hosgNl300
Dan Chung / REUTERS POOL/AFP via Getty Images

53. Lady Gaga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Pi6L_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

54. Ed Sheeran:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bhksb_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

55. Kylie Minogue:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djnDw_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

56. The Bidens:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f627a_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

57. Jacqueline Kennedy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SUqs_0hosgNl300
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

58. Helen Mirren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlOZk_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

59. The Clintons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxtlv_0hosgNl300
Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images

60. Gerald Ford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10C4lt_0hosgNl300
Universalimagesgroup / Getty Images

61. The Bush family:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhAgo_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

62. George Bush Sr.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LExsN_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

63. Elton John:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VglEw_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

64. Dwight D. Eisenhower:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxtF4_0hosgNl300
Keystone / Getty Images

65. Donald Trump:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bymF_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

66. David Beckham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pqrh_0hosgNl300
Anwar Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

67. Girls Aloud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pvze9_0hosgNl300
Afp / AFP via Getty Images

68. Bill and Melinda Gates:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXGvg_0hosgNl300
Chris Young / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

69. Bear Grylls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK6M8_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

70. Anna Wintour:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYGD3_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

71. Angelina Jolie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzBG1_0hosgNl300
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

72. Judi Dench:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jicM6_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

73. Pope John Paul II:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wRWH_0hosgNl300
Vatican Pool / Getty Images

74. Phil Collins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfMJC_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

75. Andy Murray:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yx1Q1_0hosgNl300
Julian Finney / Getty Images

76. And last but not least, Russell Brand and James Blunt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpYbz_0hosgNl300
Pool / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

