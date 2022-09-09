ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove, OK

Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation

By Stacie Strader
 5 days ago
KOAM Image

MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child.

The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.

They arrested Owen for a motion to revoke warrant from Beaver County, Oklahoma. According to the Miami Police Department, he was on probation with a 20 year sentence for lewd molestation of a child.

Owen was back in the spotlight due to a current case out of Crawford County, Kansas of allegedly enticing a minor.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, on July 31, 2022, they took a report of an older white male driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Corvette convertible. The man allegedly spoke with several male juveniles at a park in Cherokee, Kansas.

Police say the man reportedly was wearing underwear and a shirt. He allegedly showed the children his car and gave them large bags of candy. Police say he asked the children for their home address, which one of them provided.

Miami police say Owen has an extensive criminal history spanning 20 years. During their local investigation, Detectives relayed violations of the terms of his probation to Beaver County, resulting in the warrant to revoke his probation.

Authorities served a search warrant on his home. They expect more criminal charges after they complete the investigation.

Y I oughta
5d ago

Ok… this dangerous man obviously cannot be running around loose on the streets. He needs to be locked up for LIFE or simply PUT DOWN like the dog he is. 😡

