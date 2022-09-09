ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cass
4d ago

Good glad to hear it any murder other than self defense should only have 2 options life in prison no parole no visitors or death penalty. Stop plea bargaining.Open and shut cases which have credible witnesses trial shut be done within 72 hours stop waiting months and years to hold trials wasting tax dollars.

Man accused of murdering newlywed wife in Fiji denied bail

(NEW YORK) -- A Memphis man accused of fatally beating his newlywed wife at an exclusive Fiji resort was denied bail Wednesday. Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Christe Chen Dawson, 36, a pharmacist at a Kroger supermarket in Memphis, Tennessee. Police said she was found dead on July 9 at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort and died of multiple blunt trauma wounds to her head.
