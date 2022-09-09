Read full article on original website
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) stock fell 1.95% (As on September 8, 11:27:03 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s first quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Global fee revenue for KF Digital was $83.8 million, which was up approximately 4% year over year and 10% at constant currency. The subscription and license component of digital’s fee revenue continued to grow, reaching $30 million, which is up approximately 21% year over year and was approximately 35% of revenue for the quarter. Global new business for KF Digital was approximately $93 million, with $31 million of the total coming from subscription and license sales. Earnings and profitability were slightly impacted in the quarter by investments in both commercial sales representatives and product development initiatives. In the first quarter, digital generated adjusted EBITDA of $24.2 million, with a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin. Now turning to consulting. Fee revenue grew to $166.5 million, which was up approximately 12% year over year and 18% at constant currency. Fee revenue growth continued to be broad-based across all solution areas and strongest regionally in EMEA and North America, which were up 18% and 20%, respectively, at constant currency. Consulting new business was up 1% year over year and 7% at constant currency. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA for consulting grew $2.7 million or 10% to $29.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7%. Growth in professional search and interim was also strong in the first quarter, supported by steady market demand for skilled professionals and aided by new and enhanced capabilities recently acquired from both Lucas Group and Patina. Fee revenue for permanent placement was $74 million, which was up approximately $22 million or 42% year over year. In the first quarter, global executive search adjusted EBITDA grew to approximately $62.2 million, which was up 1% year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.7%.
Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) gave strong guidance
Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock rose 7.80% (As on September 9, 11:27:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered a solid earnings beat and raised its full-year subscription revenue guidance. DocuSign also reported billings of $647.7 million, up 9% from a year ago. DocuSign reported that its subscription revenue rose by 23% in the quarter, to $605.2 million. Professional services and other revenue was $17.0 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $120.9 million compared to $177.7 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow was $105.5 million compared to $161.7 million in the same period last year. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1,129.6 million at the end of the quarter.
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) beats analysts’ forecasts
Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) stock rose 5.88% (As on September 9, 11:28:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported second quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Subscription revenue for the second quarter was $133.1 million, up from $103.3 million one year ago, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.9 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $10.5 million one year ago. For the second quarter, non-GAAP operating margin was (3%). Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of July 31, 2022 was $540.9 million. During the quarter, RPO and cRPO up 33% and 29% year-over-year, respectively. At the end of the quarter, there were 98 $1 million customers, up 32% year-over-year.
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) misses estimates
Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stock fell 6.72% (As on September 9, 11:29:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses earnings & revenue estimates for the second quarter of FY 22. Sales of the fire, high performance, high visibility and woven product lines increased by $1.6 million as the company continues to see a recovery from the depressed levels of demand in these markets during COVID-19. The sales were negatively impacted by declines in our disposable and chemical product lines by $0.8 million though the company was seeing an increase in direct container activity at the end of the second quarter. On a consolidated basis for the fiscal 2023 second quarter, domestic sales were $13.4 million or 48% of total revenues and international sales were $14.8 million or 52% of total revenues. This compares with domestic sales of $11.2 million or 41% of the total and international sales of $16.1 million or 59% of the total in the fiscal 2023 first quarter, while fiscal 2022 second quarter domestic sales were $11.3 million or 41% of total revenues and international sales were $16.2 million or 59% of total revenues.
American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) margin falls
American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock fell 0.71% (As on September 9, 11:30:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses analysts’ expectations for the first quarter of FY 23. E-commerce net sales of $20.5 million, which were driven by increased direct-to-consumer net sales, grew by 23.7%, while traditional net sales of $23.1 million, which were impacted by lower foot traffic at retail and lower shooting sports sales to OEM customers, declined by 47.6%. Compared with pre-COVID levels in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, total net sales grew 31.5%, while e-commerce net sales grew by 92.2% and traditional net sales grew by 2.7%. Quarterly gross margin was 43.6%, compared with quarterly gross margin of 47.7% for the comparable quarter last year, a decrease driven primarily by lower sales volumes and increased freight expenses. Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $84,000, compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million. Quarterly Adjusted EBITDAS was $1.4 million, or 3.2% of net sales, compared with $9.6 million, or 15.7% of net sales, for the comparable quarter last year.
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) misses analysts’ expectations
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stock fell 1.34% (As on September 8, 11:27:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed the topline & bottomline estimates for the first quarter of FY 23. Inside same-store sales increased 6.3% compared to prior year with a margin of 39.8%. Inside same-store sales were driven by prepared food and dispensed beverages, most notably pizza slices, our refreshed breakfast menu, as well as cold dispensed beverages. Total inside gross profit increased 8.8% to $504.3 million compared to the prior year. Fuel gallons decreased 2.3% on a same-store basis compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 44.7 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 31.4% to $308.2 million compared to the prior year. Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 2.6%, favorably impacted by a 2% reduction in same-store labor hours. Alcoholic beverage sales remain strong as our team continues to leverage our approximately 1,500 liquor licenses throughout our store base. The fuel margin environment was especially favorable in the second half of the quarter as wholesale costs declined from record highs. At July 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $781 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $312 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $469 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.
Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) reduces cash
Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock plunges 15.26% (As on September 5, 11:33:00 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Subscription revenue in the quarter was $81.7 million compared to $51.7 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and professional services and other revenue was $4.4 million compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Remaining performance obligations as of July 31, 2022 was $410.5 million, of which $274.2 million is current, which we define as less than one year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 69.3% compared to 66.7% in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021 was 126% and 125%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more was 130% compared to 135% in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Total customers increased to 1,599 as of July 31, 2022 from 1,119 as of July 31, 2021; 139 of the customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of July 31, 2022, compared to 82 customers as of July 31, 2021.
SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) topline grows 12%
SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) development, stock rose 0.52% (As on September 5, 11:31:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 23 grew revenue 12% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to $7.3 million, as SeaChange continues to capture its growth opportunities in both products and services. Product revenue was $3.0 million (or 41% of total revenue), compared to $2.8 million (or 42% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and $2.7 million (or 41% of total revenue) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Service revenue was $4.3 million (or 59% of total revenue) compared to $3.9 million (or 58% of total revenue) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and $3.8 million (or 59% of total revenue) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations totaled $11,000, or $0.00 per fully diluted share, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per basic share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.3 million, or $(0.03) per basic share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million and no debt.
Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) loss increases
Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) stock plunges 43.17% (As on September 14, 11:10:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Gross profit was down $11.1 million to $38 thousand reflecting adjustments identified through processes implemented to improve internal controls. Specifically, the Company recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting. Also impacting gross profit were inefficiencies created by supply chain constraints and inflation. These impacts were partially offset by gross profit contributions of the acquisitions and improved pricing in DTC. Net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $14.7 million, compared with net loss of $6.1 million in the prior-year period.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) beats topline estimates
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) stock rose 6.22% (As on September 14, 11:11:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Iris Energy generated record revenue during the fiscal year 2022 ($59.0 million vs. $7.9 million in the prior period), attributable to the increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate and a higher average realized price per Bitcoin. Notwithstanding an increase in electricity and other site costs during the period ($15.6 million vs. $2.9 million in the prior period), as well as an increase in the global hashrate and lower transaction fees, the Company’s average electricity costs per Bitcoin mined reduced ($7,850 vs. $9,888 in the prior year). The Company generated record Adjusted EBITDA ($26.2 million vs. $1.4 million in the prior period) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (44% vs. 18% in the prior period) during the period, demonstrating the attractive operating leverage within the business (i.e. higher average revenue and lower average electricity costs per Bitcoin mined as compared to the prior period, partially offset by higher corporate costs). Cash flow from operations was $21.6 million for the period (vs. $1.8 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to the increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate and a higher average realized price per Bitcoin. Net Loss After Tax for the period was $419.8 million for the period (vs. Net Loss After Tax of $60.4 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to a one-off non-cash mark-to-market of convertible instruments converted into equity at IPO ($418.7 million impact during the period). Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 was $110.0 million, with no corporate debt held by the Company on its balance sheet.
Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) EBITDA Increases
Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) stock rose 1.67% (As on September 14, 11:09:37 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected result for the second quarter of FY 22. Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2022 increased $172 million to $182 million compared with $10 million for the three months ended August 1, 2021. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to higher operating income, the $50 million loss on debt modification and extinguishment and equity award modification expense, both of which occurred in fiscal 2021, and lower interest expense, partially offset by an increase in income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended July 31, 2022 increased $122 million, or 78.7%, to $277 million compared with $155 million for the three months ended August 1, 2021. Growth in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to higher net sales, improved gross profit margins, and leveraging our cost structure on the increase in net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 300 basis points to 14.9% from 11.9% in the prior year period.
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Operating Loss Rises
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock fell 5.93% (As on September 14, 11:06:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 23 has reported the revenues of approximately $8.2 million compared to revenues of $13.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. Net loss from operations was $3.1 million or ($0.33) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $3.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 52%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $4.1 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.5 million, or 42%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $664,000, or 8%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $724,000, or 6%, for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in operations was $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to cash provided by operations of $828,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2022. Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) posts mixed result
Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO), a world leader in sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, and NatureSweet Tomatoes, the producer of North America’s best-selling snacking tomatoes, Cherubs, stock rose 2.01% (As on September 9, 11:29:41 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Third-quarter gross profit increased $1.7 million or 4% compared to the same period last year to $42.6 million, and gross profit percentage decreased 300 basis points to 13.6% of revenue. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher per-unit margins during the quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.4 million, which was essentially flat with the prior-year period.
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) beats topline estimates
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) stock rose 7.24% (As on September 8, 11:26:10 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 22 as consumers cut back on discretionary spending amid decades-high inflation. The company’s earnings came in at -$108.7 million compared with -$61.6 million, in last year’s second quarter. Sales attributable to collectibles, which is a segment the Company intends to grow over the long-term, were $223.2 million for the quarter, compared to $177.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Inventory was $734.8 million at the close of the quarter, compared to $596.4 million at the close of the prior year’s second quarter, reflecting the Company’s focus on maintaining adequate in-stock levels to meet customer demand and offset lingering supply chain headwinds. The company has Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million as well as no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19. GameStop’s results come at a time when gaming companies are facing a slowdown in demand for video games from pandemic highs, raising doubts about their ability to weather an economic downturn.
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Misses Revenue Estimates
Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock fell 7.71% (As on September 8, 11:29:17 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 23. New PLE bookings increased 10% on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis, in line with the target of 10% to 12% growth for the year. The company has received 28 cloud orders in excess of $1 million TCV as large enterprise customers continue shifting to the cloud. These large cloud orders included some of the more notable brands in the world, such as auto industry leader, Ford; global insurance provider, AXA; global logistics leader, FedEx; and leading financial institution, Citigroup. In addition, the company continues to win many new customers. And in Q2, the company has added more than 100 new logos, including insurance provider, Oscar Health; and telecom provider, SELCO. In Q2, constant currency cloud revenue increased 30% on a GAAP basis and 29% on a non-GAAP basis.
Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Production Increases
Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) stock rallies 18.11% (As on September 14, 11:13:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has reported the increased production in the current quarter by 34% over the third quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the “prior quarter”) to an average of 7,451 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”). The company produced 5,953 BOEPD in fiscal year 2022, up 145% from fiscal year 2021 and natural gas sales has contributed 44% of revenues during current quarter. Driving the increase in oil production from 1,811 BOPD in the prior quarter was the closing of the Jonah Field Acquisition on April 1, 2022. Partially offsetting the overall increase was natural decline in the Delhi Field, as well as extended downtime at Evolution’s Williston Basin properties in April 2022 due to severe winter weather. Net natural gas production increased 67% from 15,878 MCFPD in the prior quarter due to the Jonah Field Acquisition. NGL production increased from 1,121 BOEPD in the prior quarter due to the Jonah Field Acquisition. The overall increase was partially offset by extended downtime at Delhi’s NGL plant in April 2022 due to turbine issues.
Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Lags Analysts’ Estimates
Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) stock fell 9.75% (As on September 5, 11:11:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company lags analysts’ estimates for the second quarter of FY 22. Gross profit was $36.4 million, or 40.8% of net sales, compared to gross profit of $35.4 million, or 45.0% of net sales, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease in the gross margin rate was primarily due to unfavorable year-over-year adjustments to inventory reserves, higher product and freight costs, and an increase in promotional activity, partially offset by favorable leveraging of distribution and other overhead costs. Loss from operations was $5.2 million compared to income from operations of $2.6 million in the same period last year. Loss from operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 included a $1.7 million impairment charge associated with the Rebecca Taylor indefinite-lived tradename and a $0.9 million impairment charge associated with property and equipment of certain Rebecca Taylor retail stores. Net loss was $15.0 million or $(1.23) per share compared to a net loss of $0.6 million or $(0.05) per share in the same period last year. The Company ended the quarter with 67 company-operated Vince stores and 18 company-operated Rebecca Taylor stores, a net increase of 7 company-operated Rebecca Taylor stores since the second quarter of fiscal 2021. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, total borrowings under the Company’s debt agreements totaled $115.7 million and the Company had $37.1 million of excess availability under its revolving credit facility.
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) beats analysts’ expectations
Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) stock rallies 19.6% (As on September 9, 11:27:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company delivered an earnings beat and a better-than-expected outlook. For its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, Zscaler reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of $36.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the same quarter of last year. Cash flow in Zscaler’s fiscal fourth quarter was $103.1 million or 32% of revenue, up from $44.7 million or 23% of revenue a year ago. Free cash flow was $74.8 million, or 24% of revenue, compared to $27.7 million, or 14% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Deferred revenue as of July 31 was $1.02 billion, up 62% year-over-year, and cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.73 billion.
Great Elm Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEG) Trims Losses
Great Elm Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEG) stock rose 6.34% (As on September 5, 11:18:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the fourth quarter of FY 22 has recognized a net loss of $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million during the same period in the prior year. For the year ended June 30, 2022, GEG recognized a net loss of $15.0 million, compared to a net loss of $8.5 million for fiscal 2021. Much of the net loss can be attributed to non-cash mark-to-market losses on the Company’s managed investments, particularly GECC. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Investment Management (IM) reported total revenue of $1.5 million, compared to $0.9 million during the same period in the prior year. The increase primarily reflected higher assets under management at GECC related to market recoveries and the successful completion of the rights offering, as well as incremental management fees earned from Monomoy REIT. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, IM recognized a net loss of $1.8 million, compared to net income of $1.3 million during the same period in the prior year. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, IM recognized Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.1) million, compared to $0.1 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was impacted primarily by increased payroll costs and consulting fees related to the Monomoy REIT acquisition and expansion of GECC’s specialty finance platform partially offset by higher revenue. For the year ended June 30, 2022, IM recognized Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.4) million, compared to $0.4 million for fiscal 2021.
