ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues

WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
NEVADA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms

DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices down another five cents in Iowa in last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 21.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Spotlight on America: Automatic Braking System Failures

Iowa's News Now Spotlight on America looks at automatic braking system failures. Acting Executive Director for the Center for Auto Safety, Michael Brooks says, "The pedestrian automatic emergency braking that exists clearly isn't working in all conditions." "Most auto makers have some catching up to do with getting their systems...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done

DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa house democrats release new agenda, "people over politics"

DES MOINES, Iowa — From lowering costs to legalizing marijuana, a new “people over politics” agenda outlines four policy priorities. Which is something Iowa house democrats are calling a bold and ambitious plan. “We’ve been talking with Iowans all across the state and they’re telling us one...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cy Hawk
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City Schools among 10 districts to receive grant funding for mental health training

The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services awarded 10 competitive grants, up to $100,000 each, to public school districts for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health. The COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplement Funding grants will help school districts...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy