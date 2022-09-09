Read full article on original website
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
Impacts already being felt in Iowa as possible railway strike looms
DES MOINES, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A Friday deadline looms in a potential freight worker strike, but the impacts of a strike threat are already being felt nationwide. Members of two unions continue pushing against railway attendance policies they say have been used to punish workers for taking time off for legitimate medical reasons or bereavement.
Gas prices down another five cents in Iowa in last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 21.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago...
Spotlight on America: Automatic Braking System Failures
Iowa's News Now Spotlight on America looks at automatic braking system failures. Acting Executive Director for the Center for Auto Safety, Michael Brooks says, "The pedestrian automatic emergency braking that exists clearly isn't working in all conditions." "Most auto makers have some catching up to do with getting their systems...
Human trafficking rises in Iowa, advocates say more can be done
DES MOINES, Iowa — Human trafficking is rising in Iowa and Iowa's Victim Services Programs have responded to nearly 70 more cases last year than the year before. Dr. George Belitsos, the board chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking says, “traffickers prey on vulnerable people and there are just a lot more vulnerable people.”
Governor Reynolds awards $26.6 million to support the creation of child care opportunities
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — On Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $26.6 million in grant funding to 23 projects intended to help businesses jumpstart new child care opportunities and make it easier for Iowans to find child care options through their employer. The Child Care Business Incentive...
Iowa house democrats release new agenda, "people over politics"
DES MOINES, Iowa — From lowering costs to legalizing marijuana, a new “people over politics” agenda outlines four policy priorities. Which is something Iowa house democrats are calling a bold and ambitious plan. “We’ve been talking with Iowans all across the state and they’re telling us one...
Bond measures & levies being voted on during Tuesday's special elections
Several bond measures and levies will be left up to voters across eastern Iowa during a series of special elections scheduled for Tuesday, September 13. All bond measures must receive 60 percent of the vote to pass. Levies only need a simple majority to pass. The polls will be open...
Iowa City Schools among 10 districts to receive grant funding for mental health training
The Iowa Departments of Education and Health and Human Services awarded 10 competitive grants, up to $100,000 each, to public school districts for training and coaching school health care workers on COVID response-and-recovery initiatives focused on social-emotional-behavioral health. The COVID-19 Public Health Workforce Supplement Funding grants will help school districts...
Gov. Reynolds, 21 Governors send President Biden letter opposing student loan forgiveness
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Today, Governor Kim Reynolds, along with 21 other Governors, sent a letter to President Biden opposing his plan to forgive federal student loans for millions of Americans. We support making higher education more affordable and accessible for students, but not at the...
