MADALYN L. (CLAYPOOLE) HENRY, 80
Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry, 80, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late Vernon R. and Bernice L. (Shearer) Claypoole, Sr., she was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Kittanning. Madalyn was...
JUDY ELLEN SLATER, 77
Judy Ellen Slater, 77, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The daughter of James A. and Leila (King) Slater, she was born July 10, 1945 in Indiana, PA. Judy had been employed many years in the housekeeping department at the Communities of Indian...
GILBERT JOSEPH ZILNER, 84
Gilbert Joseph Zilner, 84, of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sept 10, 2022. He was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Wilhelmina (Orben) Zilner. He was the husband of Joan (Raimondo) Zilner, whom he married in 1963. He is also survived by his children, Christina...
ANTOINETTE SKLANKA, 76
Antoinette Sklanka, 76, of Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, to the late Wesley and Ceil (Kowalko) Sklanka. Antoinette graduated from Forest City High School in 1964 and received her bachelor’s degree from Penn...
DAVID LEE POPSON, 70
David Lee Popson 70, of Creekside, died unexpectedly at his home, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Brookville, April 11, 1952, he was a son of the late George Albert Popson, Sr. and Patty Lucille (Helmheckel) Popson. He was a graduate of Kittanning High School and later from IUP where...
DIAMOND CO-FOUNDER GILBERT “GIB” ZILNER PASSES AWAY
One of the co-founders of Diamond Drug and Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana has passed away. Diamond’s vice president Gilbert Zilner, better known to the community as Gib, passed away peacefully Saturday night. He along with his wife, Joan, graduated from pharmacy school at Duquesne University in 1960 and worked at Gatti Pharmacy and Thrift Drug until they bought Diamond Drug in downtown Indiana in 1970. From there, they were able to expand the business to become the largest independently-owned long-term care pharmacy provider in the state, and the largest pharmacy provider to correctional institutions in the United States since 2001. Along with Diamond Drug on Philadelphia Street, the company has Diamond Medical Supply in Indiana, a retail mail-order pharmacy, an FDA-certified drug repacking business and a healthcare software company.
ANN McDONALD STAPLES, 91
Ann McDonald Staples, 91, of Marion Center, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Friends will be received Wednesday, September 14th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia Street. Her funeral service will be held Thursday morning at 10 AM at the Christ Episcopal Church, 902 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Rev. William Geiger, officiating. Burial will follow at the Marion Center Memorial Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.
TUESDAY GOLF, CROSS COUNTRY, AND VOLLEYBALL RESULTS
Indiana lost to Latrobe by ten strokes to fall to 8-4 overall, and 4-3 in the Section. The Wildcats’ PJ Germano was the medalist with a 40 at the Latrobe Country Club. Trevor Todd shot a 42 and Harrison Martineau a 44 to lead Indiana, which also got 48s by Ash Lockard and Adam Cowburn and 49s by Gabe Nettleton and Caden Force.
NANCY MARIE REGINA POTTS SMITH, 84
Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on Earth, passed September 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84. Born August 29, 1938, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ida Marie (Valenti) Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy, and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. (Jack) Smith for over 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
MORE TRIBUTES FOR GILBERT “GIB” ZILNER
Tributes continue to pour in for Gilbert “Gib” Zilner, the co-founder of Diamond Drug and Diamond Medical Supply who passed away over the weekend. Former State Senator Don White remembered Zilner as a close personal friend who was always an outgoing person in Indiana County. One part of...
BRUSH VALLEY RECEIVES PART OF OVER $700,000 IN PA VOLUNTEER FIRE ASSISTANCE GRANTS
Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $762,414 in volunteer fire assistance grants have been distributed to 122 departments, including one in Indiana County. The grants were awarded to qualifying fire departments in rural areas and communities with less than 10,000 people. The funding can be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires. In a statement, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said that making sure that fire departments are well-equipped and firefighters are well-trained is key to protecting forests and wild areas from both natural and man-made wildfires. This has become especially relevant as much of the state remains under a drought watch due to the lack of rainfall across the state.
IUP SELECTED FOR U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT LIST OF BEST UNIVERSITIES
Once again, IUP has been selected for a national publication’s list of best universities in the United States. For the 29th consecutive year, IUP has been listed as part of U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best National Universities. The school is one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania on the “top public” schools list and is one of 24 private and public universities in the state to be selected for the list. IUP also was selected as one of the “Top Performers in Social Mobility” ranking, which measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell grants.
WILLIAM F. LONG, 83
William F. Long, 83 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home. He was born December 12, 1938 in New Florence, PA, the son of the late Kyle Long and Jennie (Henderson) Long. Bill was a member of the Black Lick United Methodist Church, Black Lick, PA. He had worked for Penelec as a control room operator. Bill belonged to the Masons and VFW of Blairsville. He enjoyed reading, history, hunting and was an avid Steeler’s fan.
INDIANA COUNTY HEALTH CARE CAREERS CONSORTIUM EMPLOYEES HONORED
On Wednesday, the Indiana County Health Care Careers Consortium held its 17th annual employee recognition event, and that included a visit from a representative of Governor Wolf’s administration. James Martini, executive director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board with the Department of Labor and Industry joined those in attendance...
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE SCHOOL BOARDS TO MEET TONIGHT
The Indiana School Board will discuss a university partnership agreement and security camera proposals at their meeting tonight. Tonight’s agenda for the meeting includes a proposal from the buildings, grounds and transportation committee to approve an agreement with DIRECTEC, LLC to install additional security cameras at the high school at a cost of $76,798.25. The board will also consider an agreement for solicitor services with Ronald Repak, Esq., and Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter and Graham, LLP as the district’s solicitors. This will be a renewal of services with the district solicitor and there is no proposed increase in prices.
NO ONE INJURED IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP CRASH
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash this morning in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Marion Center and Plumville fire departments at 6:06 this morning along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to a location on Route 210 near McMillen Road. Marion Center fire officials said that they had been cancelled en route but they did learn that the person that was reportedly trapped in their vehicle was able to get out on their own and was not injured.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BUSING CONCERNS, MEETS FULBRIGHT SCHOLARS
The Indiana School Board met Monday night and heard concerns from a district parent about some concerns with buses bringing students back home. Keaton Stantz was representing a group of parents in the district’s East Pike side who are seeing students arriving home later than originally scheduled. The topic...
PENNS MANOR APPROVES FULLY FUNDING BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TEAMS
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board approved fully funding the high school baseball and softball teams, but that funding came with several rules. The requirements include the Baseball/Softball Boosters paying a $12,746.70 deficit owed to the district when the programs were jointly funded, limiting the programs to $2000 for supplies for each sport each school year, and having enough students to field a team and remain viable by playing all games on the schedule. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the rules are in place to make sure that the programs are viable.
TORTORELLA REVISITS SATURDAY WIN, REMEMBERS “BIG GUY”
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head coach Paul Tortorella broke down Saturday’s last-second win over East Stroudsburg and talked a bit about Frank Cignetti Sr., who passed away over the weekend and who recruited Tortorella to coach at IUP a couple of decades ago.
COMMISSIONERS SIGN AGREEMENT WITH ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
At a meeting earlier today (on Wednesday) The Indiana County Commissioners signed off on a partnership agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers. The agreement concerns phase two of the County Stormwater Management Plan, and the cost of that project, which is $426,000. Adam Czekanski, the Commander of the Pittsburgh District of the Army Corps of Engineers talks about what the agreement will do.
