President Barack Obama reveals Queen Elizabeth II ‘quietly’ invited his two daughters for tea at the palace
President Barack Obama publicly spoke about his experience with the late Queen Elizabeth II during an interview at the Inbound Conference. According to the 44th U.S President, meeting Her Majesty was a memorable event and something he was looking forward to. “I was fortunate enough to know her,...
Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
wmagazine.com
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next
It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?
The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
Hillary Clinton Says This US Politican 'Somewhat Like' Queen Elizabeth II: 'Gutsiest Woman In Politics Now'
Less than three days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, a famous politician likened a member of Congress to the legendary head of the royal family. But was that comparison made too soon?. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British monarchy for 70 years, died last Thursday at...
White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor – or any other former president – to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said. In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from the British government extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, first lady Jill Biden.Ms Jean-Pierre said...
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office. Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne –...
deseret.com
How Donald Trump and other former U.S. presidents reacted to Queen Elizabeth’s passing
Former U.S. presidents expressed their condolences and released statements of sympathy soon after the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the queen,” former president Donald Trump said in a statement. “What...
ETOnline.com
Inside Britain's Protocol Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Her Funeral and Plans for Next 10 Days
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. On the heels of the stunning news that has reverberated around the world, an explicitly detailed series of protocols -- including the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne -- will begin to roll out. According to multiple...
Britain could plan for the Queen’s death – but not for the risky tides of public feeling
Queen Elizabeth II famously heard of her father’s death and her accession to the throne on a royal visit to Kenya. Preparing to return to London – “only a child”, Winston Churchill was privately fretting of the new monarch – her spoken thoughts were for the retinue who had accompanied her to Kenya. She told one lady-in-waiting: “I’ve ruined everybody’s trip.” As far as her father’s death and its vast consequences for the rest of her natural life were concerned, her husband’s private secretary thought “her feelings were deep, deep inside her”. And there they, and almost all her other feelings, would stay for the next seven decades.
Queen Elizabeth met every US president since Truman – except one: See her visits with US leaders
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, a major world figure through wars, significant social change, global health crises and more. She met every president of the United States starting with Harry Truman – except for Lyndon B. Johnson. She also met Herbert Hoover, though it was decades after he left office.
See the rainbow that appeared over Buckingham Palace on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
The United Kingdom – and the world – is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Watch the video above to see what some are calling a sign from the heavens. As crowds of reporters, tourists and...
The Queen was born in a London home instead of a palace… before becoming the most famous girl in the world
SHE arrived in the middle of a national crisis. When Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York was born at 2.40am on April 21, 1926, in the calm of a Mayfair townhouse, Britain was days away from the General Strike. Tangled talks to avert the TUC shutdown were failing. Some feared...
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
BBC
Queen's funeral plans: What we know so far
Preparations are being made for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II when the nation will say a final farewell to Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Full details have not yet been revealed, but here is what we expect to happen on Monday 19 September and how you can follow events.
The Queen's Upcoming Funeral Has Americans Saying The Same Thing
Though the news of Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death has affected people worldwide, British citizens are likely feeling the most grief. For many, Her Majesty was the only monarch they've ever known, and she represented grace, dignity, and duty to the United Kingdom. Countless Brits looked up to the longest-serving British monarch (via NBC News). Thousands have already flocked to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the queen, and to place flowers as an homage to Her Majesty. A record number of people even waited to see the queen's coffin (via CNN).
World leaders to pack Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Who is attending and who is not
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Jill Biden, is among heads of state traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Who else is going?
Popculture
What Happens to All the Currency With Queen Elizabeth II's Visage Now That She's Dead?
With the end of Queen Elizabeth's historic reign on the British throne, plenty of changes need to be discussed. While The Royal Family is already undergoing many of those changes, there are other parts of daily life that will need a shakeup for those in the U.K. and beyond. A big one is all of the documents, currency and other items featuring the queen's visage.
White House press secretary ends briefing after Queen’s death announced
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday abruptly ended her daily press briefing after being told of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Ms Jean-Pierre had spent much of the daily briefing answering questions about President Joe Biden’s thoughts and plans regarding the 96-year-old monarch.At the beginning of the daily session with reporters, she announced that Mr Biden had been briefed on the latest developments regarding the Queen’s health and would be “updated throughout the day” about “the concerning news” of her situation. Ms Jean-Pierre also said Mr Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden “are thinking of the...
