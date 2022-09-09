Read full article on original website
Mastercard Expects Consumers to Spend 7.1% More During Holidays
Consumers are expected to spend 7.1% more on retail goods during this year’s holiday season than they did last year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse annual holiday forecast. According to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, the Mastercard Economics Institute said the growth in retail sales — which excludes...
CPI Shows Restaurants Underpricing to Slow Shift to Grocery
As food prices continue to skyrocket, restaurants are letting their margins take the hit, keeping price increases comparatively low to prevent trade-down and keep visits up. Findings from August’s Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Tuesday (Sept. 13), revealed that food prices increased 11.4% year over year, with food at home (i.e., grocery) prices rising higher than the overall food inflation rate at 13.5% and food away from home (i.e., restaurant) prices rising well below the rate at just 8%.
Who Would Invest in DeFi When T-Bill Yields Are Higher?
It’s hard to come up with an investment riskier than crypto lending, which offered ridiculous returns of up to and even over 20% APY to anyone who’d put up the crypto collateral that funded various decentralized finance (DeFi) schemes. It’s even harder to come up with a safer...
US Regulators Want Citigroup to Fix Risk Management Faster, Report Says
Regulators at the Federal Reserve reportedly grown impatient with Citigroup’s response to its complaints about the bank’s systems for preventing mistakes. The regulators have repeatedly met with executives of the bank and have cautioned them that it could take more actions if the bank doesn’t speed the improvements to its risk-management system, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing unnamed sources.
Electrolux Says Consumers and Retailers Are Scaling Back Appliance Orders
Facing weaker than expected consumer demand in Europe and North America, Swedish home appliance company Electrolux is cutting costs in both regions and launching a turnaround program in North America. “Market demand for core appliances in Europe and the [U.S.] so far in the third quarter is estimated to have...
US Banks Post $370B Decline in Deposits
Deposits at U.S. banks are down $370 billion in the second quarter for the first time since 2018, and the banking industry also reported a drop in quarterly net income from one year ago. Deposits fell to $19.563 trillion as of June 30, down from $19.932 trillion in March, according...
JPMorgan Payments’ Renovite Acquisition Is Boost for Connected Commerce
Maybe not Stripe, and maybe not Block — not specifically, anyway. Instead, J.P. Morgan’s latest acquisition looks like a shot across PayPal’s bow. It’s no secret that the banks want — and need — to broaden their payments capabilities, serving a variety of new use cases that serve consumers and enterprise clients alike.
Bigger Risks Take Bigger Bite from Goldman’s Fledgling Apple Card
Launched just two years ago as Goldman Sachs started its strategic foray into consumer banking, the Apple Card has recently earned the surprising distinction of approving applicants with less than stellar credit ratings. Some 28% of Goldman’s card customers have FICO scores below 660, according to the company’s most recent...
EU eCommerce Firms Squeeze New Efficiencies Out of Automated Ad Spend, Analytics
In the contemporary eCommerce space, staying on top of expenditure can be a challenge that isn’t necessarily well-catered for by financial management tools imported from other sectors. For online retailers with international revenue streams, for example, financial management can involve multiple websites, currencies, payment methods and gateways, making that...
EMEA Daily: Turkish Banks Reduce Lending Due to Regulations; Electrolux Sees Scaling Back on Appliance Orders
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Turkish banking regulations are causing banks to pull back on corporate lending, Electrolux is facing weak demand for home appliances and more. Turkish banks are reportedly pulling back on corporate lending, due to regulations that aimed to keep...
How Did $1,400 Become the ‘New’ Average Emergency Expense?
For years, $400 has served as shorthand for the precarious state of the U.S. consumer’s financial health — namely, whether they could afford to meet an unanticipated emergency expense. The number has been firmly entrenched in the discussion on finances in this country, including in the annual reports...
Rent the Runway Links Rising Remote Work With Declining Apparel Subscriptions
Rent the Runway is reducing its corporate workforce by 24% as part of a restructuring plan after a quarter in which the fashion rental and resale company’s number of active subscribers dipped from about 135,000 to 124,000. During the quarter ended July 31, the number of paused subscribers increased...
Data Brief: Most SMBs’ Profits Decline as Suppliers Hike Prices
Inflation rages. Uncertainty is in the mix as to whether consumers will, or even can, keep spending at the pace that’s been seen in the past several months. For the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that line main streets across the United States and power the economy at large, it’s been two years of challenges, where the macro picture is anything but steady.
Study: APAC Cart Abandonment Rises 32% Absent Localized Payment Methods
At a time when cross-border sales are increasingly being targeted as a key growth opportunity for online merchants, new cart abandonment statistics show that expanding into Asia’s fast-growing economies is no easy task. Even so, for businesses that do decide to make the leap, the inclusion of just one...
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
First Dollar Collabs With DriveWealth for Embedded Investing
Healthcare benefits infrastructure firm First Dollar is collaborating with global FinTech investment rail and fractional investing company DriveWealth to power a Health Savings Account (HSA) investing experience inside of their API-driven Health Wallet Platform. Health plans, financial institutions, and third-party administrators (TPAs) can partner with First Dollar for white-labeled benefits...
Lease-to-Own FinTech Kafene Nets $18M to Expand Team
Lease-to-own (LTO) FinTech company Kafene has raised $18 million in a Series B funding round and will use the new capital to help more merchants offer LTO financing to underserved consumers. Kafene’s platform is used by merchants at the point of sale to offer consumers transparent LTO agreements, according to...
Majority Raises $37.5M to Further Serve Banking Needs of US Migrants
Mobile bank for migrants Majority raised $37.5 million in a Series B funding round for expanding its suite of essential services as it continues its growth trajectory to support the nearly 50 million immigrants in the U.S. The fresh infusion of capital was led by third-time company backer Valar Ventures,...
Ownera Raises $20M to Deploy Network for Trading Tokenized Securities
Digital assets software company Ownera has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round and will use it to accelerate the deployment of its global interoperability network for trading tokenized securities. Ownera’s network is based on the open-source FINP2P protocol and seamlessly connects securities tokenization engines on any public...
eCapital Creates Healthcare Division to Focus on Sector Financing
Business finance provider eCapital announced Monday (Sept. 12) that it has created a new division that will focus on providing quick, flexible financing to companies in the healthcare sector. The division, called eCapital Healthcare, will offer asset-backed lending to healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, home-health providers and behavioral health...
