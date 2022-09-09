Weeks after a rift in their relationship, Michelle Branch says she and Patrick Carney are forging a path forward through therapy. "My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. If there's anyone out there watching ... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone," the singer-songwriter, 39, tells Tamron Hall on the Thursday episode of her talk show.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 HOURS AGO