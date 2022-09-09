Read full article on original website
‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Stunned by Revelation of Husband Tom Girardi’s Money Wire to Mistress Judge: ‘Wow’
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne reacted to the recent allegation of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misused lawsuit settlement funds — including $300,000 used to purchase a Santa Monica ocean-front condominium — in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping...
Mom of 16 kids, pregnant with 17th, gives all her children names starting with 'C' as a tribute to their father
Patty Hernandez, a 40-year-old woman, has 16 children and is expecting her 17th baby in March next year - a year after her last delivery. Another interesting thing about her family is that she gave all her children names starting with ‘C’ in honor of their father, Carlos.
Dad at Engagement Party With Wife and Kids Shot Dead in Argument: Police
The suspect has not yet been arrested but fellow partygoers identified him to the Los Angeles Police Department at the scene.
Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit
Jane Doe asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in a letter Monday to "end the stream [of] depravity committed by" Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears The woman accusing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child sexual abuse is asking for their immediate arrest in a new letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that's dated Monday, the anonymous plaintiff, going by Jane Doe, asked Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to "immediately arrest and prosecute" Haddish, 42, and Spears, 47,...
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Their Lawyer Claims Witness 'Lied' on the Stand
Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been pushed back. The Chrisley Knows Best stars, who were first set to be sentenced on Oct. 6 after being convicted of fraud charges, will now be sentenced on Nov. 21, according to a new document obtained by PEOPLE. "The Government does not...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'
Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility Due to 'Overall Health Issues'
The TV personality is seeking help to manage her health as she hopes to make “a major comeback” in her career Wendy Williams is taking steps toward getting her health on track. The 58-year-old TV personality has reportedly entered a wellness facility, seeking help as she hopes to manage her "overall health issues." "She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," a press release from her publicist Shawn Zanotti states....
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Response to Son Mason Asking for McDonald's Fries After a Year Without
Kourtney Kardashian talked about her dedication to keeping her family healthy in a WSJ. Magazine interview published Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is serious about health and wellness when her kids are concerned. While announcing the launch of Lemme, her new line of all-natural edible (non-CBD) supplements in an interview with WSJ. Magazine published Monday, the eldest of the Kardashian siblings said that having kids made her more mindful about clean eating. Kourtney shared the example of a recent incident that took place when she was enjoying one-on-one time with son Mason, 12. "He...
Abby De La Rosa Says 'Open Relationship' with Nick Cannon Doesn't Change the 'Kind of Mother I Am'
Abby De La Rosa got candid about her arrangement with Nick Cannon during a discussion on the Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram podcast Abby De La Rosa is sharing more about her life with Nick Cannon and their twin sons ahead of the birth of her third baby. De La Rosa shared a candid discussion with host Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends podcast about her relationship with the Wild N' Out host, 41, considering the two to be in an "open relationship" where Cannon is...
'Ray of Sunshine': Beloved Teacher and Mom of 4 Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A middle school teacher was found fatally shot at her Texas home alongside her husband in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by the husband. The shooting happened Sunday at the family's Josephine, Texas, residence, about 40 miles outside of Dallas. In a news release, police confirmed 40-year-old Lacie...
Michelle Branch and Husband Patrick Carney Have Started Therapy: 'It's Helped Us Immensely'
Weeks after a rift in their relationship, Michelle Branch says she and Patrick Carney are forging a path forward through therapy. "My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. If there's anyone out there watching ... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone," the singer-songwriter, 39, tells Tamron Hall on the Thursday episode of her talk show.
'Cheer' Star Cassadee Dunlap's Dad in Critical Condition After Being Shot for Entering Wrong Apartment
Dunlap's father Ronald was shot over several times on Saturday when he went into an apartment he thought was his own The father of Netflix's Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap is in critical condition after being shot. On Saturday, Ronald Dunlap allegedly accidentally walked into the wrong apartment in Arkansas in the middle of the night after spending time at a bar with his nephew, per TMZ. A spokesperson for Little Rock Police Department told the outlet that the 49-year-old entered the wrong building before forcing his way into the...
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'
The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Teases 'Awkward' First Meeting with Ex-Fiancée Shaina's Husband
It's not every day a person intentionally hangs out for hours with an ex with their new flame, but former fiancés Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley had to do just that when it came time to reunite for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Netflix assembled nearly all of...
Teresa Giudice Admits to DWTS Nerves — but Her Daughter Has Faith: 'My Mom Could Win Anything'
The RHONJ star also told PEOPLE she's "practicing every single day" with her partner Pasha Pashkov Even though Teresa Giudice has a strong support system heading into her Dancing with the Stars journey, The Real Housewives of New Jersey can't help harboring some nerves. Days after it was announced last Thursday that Giudice would be partnering up with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov for season 31, she exclusively told PEOPLE she went into the DWTS experience with zero dance experience. That said, the fitness-minded Housewife (who's dipped her...
Tiffani Thiessen Starts GoFundMe for Friend Scout Masterson's Family in the Wake of His Sudden Death
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., JoAnna Garcia Swisher and more celebrities have donated to Thiessen's fundraiser to support Masterson's mourning family Tiffani Thiessen is offering her support to Scout Masterson's family after the publicist unexpectedly died earlier this week. The Saved by the Bell alum, 48, and her husband Brady Smith launched a GoFundMe on Tuesday with the description: "The Masterson-Horn Family needs our love and support So many of you have reached out and asked how you could help,...
