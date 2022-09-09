ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
First Interstate Bank in Lincoln closes its doors to help local nonprofits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First Interstate Bank closed all branches across the country Wednesday afternoon to send employees on a mission. The bank held its annual Volunteer Day, sending employees to volunteer for local nonprofits. “It’s really exciting having community members in here, to see what we do, first...
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
Lincoln health department announces clinics with updated booster shots

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held a press conference Tuesday on updated vaccines. Health Director Pat Lopez said over 74% of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County in the last month were in people without up-to-date vaccinations or any vaccination. As fall and winter approach, Lopez...
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
Lincoln Police officer removed from service during domestic abuse investigations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer has been removed from service while the department investigates multiple domestic abuse reports. Police Chief Teresa Ewins has revoked officer Wayne “Jarvis” Wallage’s law enforcement authority. Lincoln Police say they were made aware of two domestic abuse protection...
Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
Inspire Awards celebrate women of leadership in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln celebrated its eighth annual Inspire Awards commemorating the achievements and accomplishments of women in leadership. The awards focus on honoring influential women in areas such as business, government, philanthropy, education, health care and aspiring future female leaders. Nominees are considered based on their leadership,...
