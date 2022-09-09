Read full article on original website
Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
First Interstate Bank in Lincoln closes its doors to help local nonprofits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First Interstate Bank closed all branches across the country Wednesday afternoon to send employees on a mission. The bank held its annual Volunteer Day, sending employees to volunteer for local nonprofits. “It’s really exciting having community members in here, to see what we do, first...
Food Bank of Lincoln works with local restaurants to help raise donations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday held their 34th annual Dine out to Help Out event, which partners with 92 local restaurants. Those restaurants will be donating 10% of the day’s sales to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event coincides with Hunger...
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
Lincoln health department announces clinics with updated booster shots
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held a press conference Tuesday on updated vaccines. Health Director Pat Lopez said over 74% of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County in the last month were in people without up-to-date vaccinations or any vaccination. As fall and winter approach, Lopez...
Teens caught with gun after Lincoln Police say they found a car used in earlier shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says Gang Unit Investigators caught a group of teens in a vehicle that was used during a previous shooting. LPD tells us they spotted the car near the 2000 block of North 28th Street Tuesday, just after 3:30 p.m. We’re told...
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
UNMC awarded $40,000 to study post birth risks that could impact Nebraska families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Research Initiative granted the University of Nebraska Medical Center it’s first funding for a new research study. The $40,000 grant will help unveil the biopsychosocial risk factors leading to health deficiencies after birth. Gurudutt Pendyala with UNMC’s Department of Anesthesiology is one of the...
Lincoln Police officer removed from service during domestic abuse investigations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer has been removed from service while the department investigates multiple domestic abuse reports. Police Chief Teresa Ewins has revoked officer Wayne “Jarvis” Wallage’s law enforcement authority. Lincoln Police say they were made aware of two domestic abuse protection...
Man tried trading marijuana for cash before robbing gas station, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deal went south early Tuesday morning, which led to the robbery of a Lincoln gas station, police say. Around 12:30 a.m., a man walked into the Kwik Shop near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway and asked the 25-year-old clerk to trade marijuana for cash and other products.
Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
Oxygen tank explosion ignited fatal vehicle fire in north Lincoln, fire inspector says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fire inspectors believe three oxygen tanks exploded during Monday’s north Lincoln vehicle fire where one man was found dead. Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said five oxygen tanks and two propane tanks were recovered in and around the vehicle. The oxygen tanks are thought...
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
Inspire Awards celebrate women of leadership in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln celebrated its eighth annual Inspire Awards commemorating the achievements and accomplishments of women in leadership. The awards focus on honoring influential women in areas such as business, government, philanthropy, education, health care and aspiring future female leaders. Nominees are considered based on their leadership,...
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
‘It’s never a bad day for pie’: Assisted living residents and staff thanked with sweet treat
SYRACUSE, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s National Assisted Living Week, so one daughter thanked her mom’s facility with a sweet treat. Good Samaritan Society Assisted Living is home to Betty Groleau, and her daughter decided to bake a bunch of pies for a tasting. “It’s the best pie...
41st annual ‘All makes auto show’ brings hundreds together to show their cars and their stories
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Sunday, the 21st anniversary of 9/11, vehicles of all makes, models, and generations filled the parking lot at Southeast community college for people to come take a walk through memory lane, or teach their children about the cars that used to be on the road not long ago.
