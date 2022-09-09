Randy West, district engineer in Salina, will be retiring after 44 years of dedicated service to the Kansas Department of Transportation. His last day of work is Sept. 19. West began his career with KDOT in 1979 as an engineer in training in Garnett where he worked on several construction projects, such as the four-lane alignment for U.S. 69 from Louisburg to Overland Park. He then was promoted to road design at KDOT headquarters in Topeka, where he worked for another year before promoting to bridge design in Topeka. In 1986, West was promoted to area engineer in Ellsworth where he settled down just outside of town. In 2003, he was promoted to maintenance engineer in Salina, and in 2007, he was named to his current position of district engineer.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO