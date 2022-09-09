Read full article on original website
Related
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
Free Medicare basics presentation set for Sept. 27
If you're nearing age 65 or are dealing with insurance and financial issues for aging parents, you may want to check out the online Medicare Basics presentation from K-State Research and Extension. Medicare Basics: New to Medicare is being offered via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 by extension educator...
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
SPONSORED: Russell Stover is hiring
Talent Acquisition Partner To apply, go to www.russellstover.com/careers. Russell Stover Chocolates factory and store is located right of I-70 at exit 270 on the west side of Abilene, Kansas. Russell Stover Chocolates is an equal opportunity employer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
42nd Prairie Festival set for Sept. 23-25
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, The Land Institute will host its 42nd perennial Prairie Festival - New Roots: Growing a movement from the ground down., at its headquarters south of Salina Sept. 23-25. The event will feature new voices and perspectives, including Huascar Medina, Poet Laureate of Kansas; Dr. JohnElla...
SES vs. Minneapolis game free thanks to Bennington State Bank
The Bennington State Bank is giving Southeast of Saline and Minneapolis football fans a chance to enjoy this Friday's game for free!. Attention all Southeast of Saline and Minneapolis High School fans!!. The Bennington State Bank is proud to sponsor the Southeast of Saline vs Minneapolis football game this Friday...
West to retire after 44 years of service to KDOT
Randy West, district engineer in Salina, will be retiring after 44 years of dedicated service to the Kansas Department of Transportation. His last day of work is Sept. 19. West began his career with KDOT in 1979 as an engineer in training in Garnett where he worked on several construction projects, such as the four-lane alignment for U.S. 69 from Louisburg to Overland Park. He then was promoted to road design at KDOT headquarters in Topeka, where he worked for another year before promoting to bridge design in Topeka. In 1986, West was promoted to area engineer in Ellsworth where he settled down just outside of town. In 2003, he was promoted to maintenance engineer in Salina, and in 2007, he was named to his current position of district engineer.
Abilene PD's Wilkins graduates from FBI National Academy
ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department has a graduate of the FBI National Academy. From the Abilene Police Department Facebook page:. The Abilene Police Department is proud to congratulate Assistant Chief Jason Wilkins on his graduation from the 283rd FBI National Academy Session. The FBI National Academy is a 10-week...
RELATED PEOPLE
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 14
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dutcher, Xander Bryan; 19; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Garst,...
Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS
If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
Saline County encourages students to enter art contest
Saline County encourages all artists in first through 12th grade to participate in the National Association of Counties (NACo) "I Love My County Because" art contest!. The goal of the program is to help spread the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood, and raise awareness about programs and services that impact people's daily lives.
Steve Wagner named new CIF commissioner
The Champions Indoor Football League has named a new commissioner. The league includes Salina Liberty, the 2022 CIF champions. Steve Wagner, president of Wagner & Associates management consulting firm, was named today as the league's new commissioner, according to reporting by KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa. “Champions Indoor Football is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saline County Health Department flu shot clinic Oct. 5
The Saline County Health Department announced today its annual Community Flu Shot Clinic. The clinic is scheduled for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the 4H building in Salina's Kenwood Park. Drive-through vaccinations are available for those aged 19 and older only. Walk-in appointments are available for all ages. Please...
Street art and mural festival coming to downtown Salina
World renowned muralists are coming to Salina in October for the first Boom! Salina Street Art and Mural Festival. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-16 in downtown Salina. It is being conducted by the Salina Kanvas Project in cooperation with Salina Arts & Humanities, the Stiefel Theatre, Theatre Salina, Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, The Salina Art Center, Salina 2020, and Salina Downtown, Inc.
Kansas man dies after van lands in ditch
RENO COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 GMC Van driven by Michael L. Godwin, 46, McPherson, was northbound on Kansas 61 four miles north of Hutchinson. The vehicle traveled through the median, across...
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Zachary Chaput!
Congratulations to Zachary Chaput of Junction City, the Week 1 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Zachary, who scored 12 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs home opener Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the season has...
Hiring, retention incentives, jail update on Saline County agenda
Livestock and expo center barns, corrections hiring and retention incentives, and a jail project update are on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Car strikes bicyclist when pulling onto south Salina street
A bicyclist received minor injuries when she was struck by a car that was exiting a parking lot in south Salina Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that McKenzie Bowell, 30, of Salina, was southbound on a bicycle in the 1100 block of S. Ohio Street when she was struck by a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Jose Chorro, 20, of Salina.
INSIGHT: Keeping watch
Last spring my father-in-law purchased a handful of ewes to graze a pasture near his house. The pasture had not been grazed in a few years, and he liked the idea of having some animals on his farm after getting out of the cattle business about six years ago. He decided to purchase the ewes and make it a project with the grandkids.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0