Platform Beer Company hosts Muni Tailgate Party to kick off the 2022–2023 football season while supporting local first responders.

cleveland19.com
Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning. According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m. This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood....
cleveland19.com
Autographed ‘Wilson’ volleyball from ‘Cast Away’ to be raffled at Tom Hanks event in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can take home a replica of the ‘Wilson’ volleyball from the award-winning movie, ‘Cast Away,’ autographed by actor Tom Hanks in a raffle coming in November. The raffle will take place at the ‘From Cleveland, For Cleveland’ event on Nov. 20...
cleveland19.com
2 infant twins, 1 woman hospitalized from fire near Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of Cleveland residents were assisted by the American Red Cross following an apartment building fire on Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at a building on Garden Valley Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Three victims, including two...
cleveland19.com
Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood. The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road. Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature...
cleveland19.com
SWAT standoff on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and the SWAT team were called out to the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to police, a man had barricaded himself inside a home on E. 153rd Street, near Kinsman Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. Police said the standoff ended after...
cleveland19.com
Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk. Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Nonprofit Stop the Pain looks for new ways to increase dialogue around stopping youth violence
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Don’t settle your arguments with a gun,” says former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones in a new public service announcement. “Talk it out, don’t shoot it out.”. He tells kids gun violence will only take them to two places. “In...
cleveland19.com
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Trick-or-Treat Fest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Monday their Trick-or-Treat Fest will return this October. It’s happening on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Oct. 7 through Oct. 30. The family-friendly event features 20 trick-or-treating stations, along with characters in costume around the zoo. Guests...
cleveland19.com
Showers around Northeast Ohio on Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dynamic area of low pressure is tracking across Lake Erie. A few showers will remain across Northeast Ohio into the early afternoon. Some of this rain will be lake enhanced along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. A healthy risk of waterspouts over Lake Erie.
cleveland19.com
Kohl’s to hire 1,100 workers in Cleveland area for holiday season
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major retailer is preparing for the holiday season. Kohl’s announced plans to fill approximately 1,100 open positions at locations in the Cleveland area. Positions will include in-store associate openings, as well as jobs in the distribution and fulfillment centers. The company said flexible spending,...
cleveland19.com
Community rallies to help family of victims of fatal fire in Geauga County
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?. This is a recording of 19 News at 5 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Part of Cleveland apartment’s roof collapses; residents seek help to get safety hazard fixed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying Labor Day weekend for people living at the Archwood Manor apartments when a part of their roof collapsed. “It sounded like a freight train right in front of my window. The next thing I know, my air conditioning unit goes ‘whoosh’ right before my eyes. I have high blood pressure. I can’t be in any direct heat. So the humidity is a factor for my body. That’s why I had an air conditioner. I don’t have crap now,” said Victor Garcia, a resident living at the Archwood Manor apartments.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county. The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase...
cleveland19.com
Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Henderson Drive and Colorado Ave in Lorain is known to be a hot spot for car accidents. According to ODOT, from 2019 to 2021, there were 30 crashes at the intersection. In nine of those crashes, people were injured. “You see the ambulance...
cleveland19.com
Police: Man shot by security guard outside of gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred outside of a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday outside of the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to...
cleveland19.com
Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Business owners on East 105th Street in Cleveland are pleading for answers after a street project has been at a standstill. “We haven’t seen any construction. There’s nowhere to park, one-way traffic,” explained Kimberly Carter. Carter owns a business on East 105th Street....
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland streetlights back on after 19 Troubleshooters report outage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days after the 19 Troubleshooters reported on a downtown streetlight outage, Cleveland Public Power has fixed the problem. The lights along Chester and Walnut Avenues between East 9th and East 12th Streets had been out for about a week. When we reached out to CPP...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Solon
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Rivers, 32, was arrested today by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the homicide of 32-year-old Theo Vance Echols. According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Rivers on Monday for the Aug. 27 homicide.
