Using bitcoin for payments may not get as much chatter as it did at the beginning of the year, but under the hood, a lot’s been happening in 2022. Payments tech firms like Stripe, Block and PayPal have been expanding their crypto offerings and capabilities. Strike announced a partnership that will bring its crypto payments to NCR’s point-of-sale terminals, as well as partnerships with Shopify and prepaid payments provider Blackhawk Network.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO