Alexa Developer's Venture, Unlikely AI, Raises $20M in Seed Round
Unlikely AI has closed a seed round for $20 million which will go toward developing its approach to artificial intelligence (AI) and adding employees, a press release said Monday (Sept. 12). The company was founded by William Tunstall-Pedoe, a developer of Amazon Alexa — his first company, Evi Technologies, developed...
SoftBank Could Self-Fund Vision Fund 3 or Ramp up Vision Fund 2
Japanese global tech and investment conglomerate SoftBank is said to be weighing the launch of a third Vision Fund or adding money to its Vision Fund 2, which along with its first Vision Fund has been bleeding red. The world’s largest backer of startups would likely use its own money...
Jordan-Based P2P Lending Platform Raises $18.5M
The Jordanian FinTech liwwa has closed an $18.5 million pre-Series B round of equity and debt funding, Wamda reported today. The round included $4.5 million in equity investment led by existing investors, DASH Ventures, Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank FMO, Edgo and Bank al Etihad, in addition to German Development Finance Institution DEG approving an investment of $0.79 million.
Bigger Risks Take Bigger Bite from Goldman’s Fledgling Apple Card
Launched just two years ago as Goldman Sachs started its strategic foray into consumer banking, the Apple Card has recently earned the surprising distinction of approving applicants with less than stellar credit ratings. Some 28% of Goldman’s card customers have FICO scores below 660, according to the company’s most recent...
Ethereum’s New Green Blockchain Is Bitcoin’s Biggest Threat
Using bitcoin for payments may not get as much chatter as it did at the beginning of the year, but under the hood, a lot’s been happening in 2022. Payments tech firms like Stripe, Block and PayPal have been expanding their crypto offerings and capabilities. Strike announced a partnership that will bring its crypto payments to NCR’s point-of-sale terminals, as well as partnerships with Shopify and prepaid payments provider Blackhawk Network.
Ownera Raises $20M to Deploy Network for Trading Tokenized Securities
Digital assets software company Ownera has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round and will use it to accelerate the deployment of its global interoperability network for trading tokenized securities. Ownera’s network is based on the open-source FINP2P protocol and seamlessly connects securities tokenization engines on any public...
Crypto Payments FinTech Company Front Launches API Platform
Cryptocurrency payments FinTech company Front has launched on Product Hunt an application programming interface (API) platform that enables FinTechs to access more than 250 integrations with brokerages and exchanges in order to transfer crypto across exchanges. The platform, called Front API, has been in stealth mode since July and aims...
US Regulators Want Citigroup to Fix Risk Management Faster, Report Says
Regulators at the Federal Reserve reportedly grown impatient with Citigroup’s response to its complaints about the bank’s systems for preventing mistakes. The regulators have repeatedly met with executives of the bank and have cautioned them that it could take more actions if the bank doesn’t speed the improvements to its risk-management system, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing unnamed sources.
B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate
B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Binance CEO: EU's Proposed Crypto Reg 'Strict'
Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reportedly said the European Union's proposed regulation of cryptocurrency is “fantastic,” though he does have some reservations about it. Speaking Wednesday (Sept. 14) at the Binance Blockchain Week event in Paris, the crypto exchange leader said the proposed EU...
JPMorgan Payments’ Renovite Acquisition Is Boost for Connected Commerce
Maybe not Stripe, and maybe not Block — not specifically, anyway. Instead, J.P. Morgan’s latest acquisition looks like a shot across PayPal’s bow. It’s no secret that the banks want — and need — to broaden their payments capabilities, serving a variety of new use cases that serve consumers and enterprise clients alike.
Lease-to-Own FinTech Kafene Nets $18M to Expand Team
Lease-to-own (LTO) FinTech company Kafene has raised $18 million in a Series B funding round and will use the new capital to help more merchants offer LTO financing to underserved consumers. Kafene’s platform is used by merchants at the point of sale to offer consumers transparent LTO agreements, according to...
Crypto Payments Firm RocketFuel, PaymentCloud Team on Merchant Payments Tool
Cryptocurrency payments and infrastructure company RocketFuel on Tuesday (Sept. 13) announced it had reached an agreement to offer its products with merchant-services provider PaymentCloud. Under the arrangement, according to RocketFuel, PaymentCloud will now enable merchants to provide customers a “Pay With Crypto” option for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
Ethiopian Startup Chapa Helps Businesses Accept Any Digital Payment
Ethiopian FinTech startup Chapa has launched an online payment gateway for Ethiopian businesses and said it aims to expand its offering across East Africa and then across the continent. With this product, Ethiopian businesses can accept all digital payment methods from anywhere in the world, Disrupt Africa reported Monday (Sept....
Republic on the Future of Blockchain Tokens
According to the new “Blockchain Payments Tracker®,” Republic Crypto’s Jon Knipper tells PYMNTS that cryptos hold other advantages, including resistance to censorship as well as a regulatory edge when it comes to balancing security and innovation. Posted on September 14, 2022. One of the most significant...
Google Finalizes $5.4B Mandiant Acquisition to Bolster Security Portfolio
Google has completed its acquisition of cyber defense, threat intelligence and incident response services company Mandiant, saying this will bolster Google Cloud’s existing security portfolio and help enterprises with every component of the “security lifecycle.”. The deal combines Google Cloud’s existing offering with Mandiant’s cyber threat intelligence and...
Deciphering the Alphabet Soup of Crypto Regulation
If you granted one wish to virtually anyone doing business in the cryptocurrency world, and especially those involved in making payments and transferring money, they would likely ask for regulatory certainty. With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency...
EU eCommerce Firms Squeeze New Efficiencies Out of Automated Ad Spend, Analytics
In the contemporary eCommerce space, staying on top of expenditure can be a challenge that isn’t necessarily well-catered for by financial management tools imported from other sectors. For online retailers with international revenue streams, for example, financial management can involve multiple websites, currencies, payment methods and gateways, making that...
