ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford

MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
New Milford, CT
Food & Drinks
New Milford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Brookfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
New Milford, CT
Business
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm

Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
BRANFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Modern Westport home with rooftop deck and glass elevator listed for $9.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Completed just a few months ago, the home at 135 Harbor Road is the newest addition to Saugatuck Island in Westport. The island is a 120-home neighborhood with a Nantucket or the Hamptons feel, according to managing broker Danielle Malloy at Nest Seekers International of Greenwich. Residents in this private association have their own beach access and yacht club. The house at 135 Harbor Road is no exception, with its view of Long Island Sound.
WESTPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bagels#Labor Day#Food Drink#Ct
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Approves Indoor Paintball Facility

ANSONIA – An indoor paintball facility has been approved for the Fountain Lake Industrial Park. The Ansonia Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the site plan application submitted by Winlonix LLC, of Ansonia, during its Aug. 29 meeting. The plan calls for construction of a two and a half-story,...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mid-Hudson News Network

Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
NEWBURGH, NY
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Park Damages

#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Bridgewater Chocolates opening Westport flagship store

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's Bridgewater Chocolate is opening a flagship retail location in Westport at 165 Main Street, less than a year after bringing a holiday pop-up experience to town in late 2021. The new store is the fourth retail location for...
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

New Britain Resident Wins $100K In State Lottery

A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Manick Colon, of New Britain, claimed the "$100,000 Cashword 11" prize, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 12. The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 60 East Main St. in New Britain. to follow Daily Voice...
Eyewitness News

North Pole Express tickets go on sale starting Tuesday

ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Ticket sales for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express go on sale on Tuesday. Tickets for full and partial cars go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 online only at essexsteamtrain.com. Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15...
ESSEX, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy