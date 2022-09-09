ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NorthWestern Energy customers see over 400 scam attempts since September 1

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXX5e_0hoscDmx00

NorthWestern Energy customers have reported over 400 scam attempts since September 1, according to a press release by NorthWestern on Thursday.

The scammers call from modified phone numbers with state area codes and local prefixes, threatening to disconnect the customer's service in 30 minutes unless an there is an immediate payment.

NorthWestern Energy stated they will never threaten customers, and that accounts with past-due balances will receive multiple notices before service is disconnected.

This sort of scam happens often, but the amount is unusually high as of late, according to the release from NorthWestern.

NorthWestern Energy said customers need to be vigilant about becoming victims of the scam and encourages them to warn family members and friends.

Anyone who has received this type of call should report the scam online. NorthWestern Energy personnel will then report the phone number to the authorities to shut it down.

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

