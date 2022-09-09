ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Berlin Senior Center holding first-ever open house

BERLIN – Even those who have yet to reach their golden years are invited to come and see all there is to look forward to at the Berlin Senior Center’s first-ever open house. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12...
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation

NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Washington, CT
New Britain, CT
Government
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Richard L. Valenti

Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Honor 9#Local Life#New York City#Localevent#9 11#New Britain Police#Madrigals#New Britain Elks Lodge
New Britain Herald

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
New Britain Herald

Man accused of stealing $8K worth of tools from town of Newington garage

NEWINGTON – Police have charged a Kent man with stealing over $8,000 worth of tools that belong to the town of Newington. Police on Wednesday said Thomas Sullivan, 29, was recently arrested in connection with a burglary at the Newington Parks and Grounds Garage in December. He faces charges...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Downtown District elects new executive board

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain Downtown District has elected a new executive board. The NBDD Nominating Committee appointed Frank Shank as chair of the Board of Commissioners, while the vice chair vacancy will be filled by Dennis Morrell. Leo Gagne will continue to serve as treasurer and Justine Moriarty will take over as secretary.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man accused in shooting pursuing trial

NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain man is pursuing a trial in a case alleging he and another suspect shot at a man during a drive-by shooting, sending the victim to the hospital. Cyrus Torres, 23, of 62 John St., is free on $200,000 bond while he awaits the start of his trial – which has not yet been scheduled.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap

PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington football seeking first win, takes on Conard Thursday

WEST HARTFORD – The Newington Nor’easters and the Conard Red Wolves are each coming off big Week 1 losses at the hands of Southington and Staples. Newington figures to have the edge at quarterback in most of their matchups this season with senior Padraig Brown. The No. 7 Southington Blue Knights were able to minimize his efforts last Friday, however, taking the opener by a 35-14 final.
NEWINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy