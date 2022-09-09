Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
WCVB
Connecticut's home to the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, Connecticut. Yes, there are three brothers involved – and the breakfasts are fabulous. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the United States dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of J. Alden Weir, one of the founders of the American Impressionist movement in the 19th century. It is open to the public.
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
Trinity Health New England names new President and CEO.
Carter has held leadership positions out of state and takes over for Reginald Eadie who has accepted a leadership position with Trinity Health in Michigan. Carter holds a doctorate in pharmacy and an MBA.
New Britain Herald
Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
Register Citizen
New COVID booster shot is rolling out in CT, but will enough people get it?
The Food and Drug Administration announced last week it approved new, omicron-specific, mRNA boosters from both Pfizer and Moderna. It wasn't long before the first doses began to arrive in Connecticut. "We weren't expecting to get any vaccine before Labor Day but we did, in fact, get some of our...
wshu.org
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Clutter dispute leads to issue of honor
SOUTH WINDSOR — The dispute between Kristin Norton and the town started out being over a cluttered yard, the town’s zoning and blight ordinances, and money. It has given rise, however, to a subplot about reputation and honor. The current controversy began during the 2019 trial in the...
Inflation leaves Waterbury renters priced out of market
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With inflation still red-hot, rent isn’t getting any better across Connecticut, as many people are finding themselves getting priced out of the market. Renters are feeling the pinch, especially low-income families. Inflation has taken a toll on Monisha Baker and her husband, who have been homeless in Waterbury since 2014. “Its […]
New Britain Herald
Jonathan A. Henry
Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
Eyewitness News
Battle over grading system begins in Hamden
Alex Jones due in Waterbury Superior Court for Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit. Jones was not in court on Tuesday. Only his legal team, which included attorney Norm Pattis, was there. Updated: 12 hours ago. New Haven Grand Prix returns Friday. Updated: 12 hours ago. Alex Jones trial begins in Waterbury.
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
New Britain Herald
Polish folk group performing at Central Connecticut State University this month
NEW BRITAIN – A world-renowned Polish song and dance ensemble will be performing here at the end of this month. Slask is set to present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Suffield seeks $15k from couple to recoup killer dog expenses
The town of Suffield has filed a counterclaim against the couple whose dog killed an elderly woman in 2019 in an attempt to recoup some of its expenses. Filed on Sept. 7, the counterclaim is seeking over $15,000 from Neil and Annie Hornish for the cost of holding their dog Dexter at the local River Valley Animal Hospital, with which the town has a contract to house impounded animals.
Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain
It might be hard to believe after the rainfall we received last week but the state of Connecticut is still very much in a drought. The post Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth Oshana
Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
