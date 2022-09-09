ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma Gives had an 'incredible day'

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 5 days ago

Texoma Gives, the annual online contribution day for area nonprofits, was hugely successful Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPXhS_0hosbzgG00

"It was incredible," said Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. "The nonprofits were able to raise $2,018,030, which was a little over $175,000 more than was raised last year.

Schaffner said 208 nonprofits from North Texas and southern Oklahoma took part in the seventh annual one-day, 16-hour drive.

"The amount is important because it provides funding for these nonprofits to do what they do, but the other important number was almost 5,900 donors making 12,463 donations. "That was a really wonderful number," Schaffner said.

She said the drive is grateful for the large donations that come in, but the smaller ones are equally important.

"It's those $10 donations that speak to the broader sense of what Texoma Gives is about. It's for the entire community to support those nonprofits that mean something to them," she said.

As an example, Schaffner said in the beginning the effort required a minimum $25 donation, but later lowered it to $10.

"We held our breath -- and the donations went up tremendously. Those $10 donations make a huge difference," she said.

In addition to raising money, Shaffner said the event is educational for nonprofits.

"This event stretches nonprofits to get out there and figure out how to connect with their donors. It teaches them how to use social media, it teaches them how to really get to know their donors and cultivate those relationships," she said.

To find out more about the nonprofits that participated in Texoma Gives this year, visit https://www.texomagives.org/.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Charity#Texoma Gives
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy