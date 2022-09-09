Texoma Gives had an 'incredible day'

Texoma Gives, the annual online contribution day for area nonprofits, was hugely successful Thursday.

"It was incredible," said Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. "The nonprofits were able to raise $2,018,030, which was a little over $175,000 more than was raised last year.

Schaffner said 208 nonprofits from North Texas and southern Oklahoma took part in the seventh annual one-day, 16-hour drive.

"The amount is important because it provides funding for these nonprofits to do what they do, but the other important number was almost 5,900 donors making 12,463 donations. "That was a really wonderful number," Schaffner said.

She said the drive is grateful for the large donations that come in, but the smaller ones are equally important.

"It's those $10 donations that speak to the broader sense of what Texoma Gives is about. It's for the entire community to support those nonprofits that mean something to them," she said.

As an example, Schaffner said in the beginning the effort required a minimum $25 donation, but later lowered it to $10.

"We held our breath -- and the donations went up tremendously. Those $10 donations make a huge difference," she said.

In addition to raising money, Shaffner said the event is educational for nonprofits.

"This event stretches nonprofits to get out there and figure out how to connect with their donors. It teaches them how to use social media, it teaches them how to really get to know their donors and cultivate those relationships," she said.

To find out more about the nonprofits that participated in Texoma Gives this year, visit https://www.texomagives.org/.