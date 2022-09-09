Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagle soccer ranked in top 10 for 72nd straight poll

How about this for a streak — with Wednesday’s appearance at No. 9 in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 polls, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles have been ranked in the Top 10 for 72-straight polls.

That string of national excellence extends back to the second poll of 2015.

In the preseason poll of 2015, OKWU landed in the No. 20 spot.

They soared to No. 3 in the first regular season poll of 2015, and have never fallen out of the Top 10 since.

Admittedly, the Eagle program and its most ardent fans endured a bit of white knuckle-itis going into this week’s rankings.

The Eagles — who are coached by Jamie Peterson — are off to one of their toughest starts (1-2-1) in the past 10 seasons, but still generated strong support from this week’s poll voters.

OKWU — coming off a 23-1 mark in 2021 — owned the No. 5 ranking in the preseason poll in August 2022.

Despite their early-season rocky road — during a gauntlet of some of the nation’s upper programs — they fell only four places in Wednesday’s first regular-season poll.

OKWU’s results through four matches — against three ranked teams (No. 16 University of Northwestern Ohio, No. 18 Grace and No. 21 Olivet Nazarene) and another highly-considered program (Baker, received several votes in this week’s balloting) — are: a 1-1 tie with Northwestern Ohio, a 2-1 win against Olivet, a 3-0 loss to Baker and 4-2 loss to Grace.

This coming Saturday (Sept. 10), OKWU eyes a giant opportunity to reverse its momentum when it plays host to No. 4 Columbia (Mo.). Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at the OKWU field on Silver Lake Road.

This game also features a payback feature — Columbia upset the Eagles in last season’s NAIA national tournament.

With a victory Saturday, the Eagles would likely ensure their streak of Top 10 rankings would continue next week.

The Eagles have been ranked No. 1 in 11 polls since Sept. 2017.

The dates of their No. 1 rankings are: Sept. 20, 2016; Sept. 27, 2016; Oct. 4, 2016; Oct. 11, 2016; Oct. 18, 2016; Oct. 25, 2016; Nov. 1, 2016; Nov. 8, 2016; Sept. 5, 2017; Sept. 12, 2017; and Sept. 19, 2017.

Their eight-straight weeks of being ranked No. 1 in 2016 is the second-longest by any team since 2009.

The only major prize that has eluded the Eagles has been a national title.

They’ve played in the semifinals multiple times and in the 2020-21 season made it to the championship game, only to be edged by Missouri Valley, 2-0.

OKWU graduated multiple All-Americans off its 2021-22 team, although it welcomed back former national scoring leader and former All-American Stefan Cvetanovic off the 2021-22 injury list.

Saturday’s clash against Columbia could provide a catapult of winning impetus heading forward.