Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football RB Ke'Travion Hargrove enters then exits transfer portal

By Chris Thomas, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago

Mississippi State football running back Ke'Travion Hargrove entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3 Sports on Friday. Less than three hours later, On3 Sports reported he withdrew his name, meaning he'll remain with MSU.

Hargrove's bio page on the MSU athletics website was taken down Friday ahead of the Bulldogs' marquee nonconference game at Arizona on Saturday (10 p.m. CT, FS1). His bio has not returned to the website yet.

Hargrove is a former four-star recruit who signed with Mississippi State football in 2021 . His entrance into the portal came after Simeon Price beat him out for the third running back spot behind starters Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson.

Hargrove, a redshirt freshman who attended Ruston High in Louisiana, appeared in MSU's season-opening 49-23 win against Memphis to open the season and four games in 2021 — the maximum allowed for freshman to retain redshirt status.

Hargrove was rated the No. 15 running back in the country and No. 10 overall player in Louisiana when he signed with MSU, according to the 247Sports Composite. He held offers from Penn State, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan State among other Division I schools.

