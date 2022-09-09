Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery
KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
foxnebraska.com
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
foxnebraska.com
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
foxnebraska.com
GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN, September 14, 2022
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines at Husker Harvest Days. Monitor your livestock tank’s water levels with Water Rat! This simple piece of technology offers livestock producers peace of mind by notifying them if their tanks are running low. It simply sends a notification to your phone or computer!
foxnebraska.com
Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
foxnebraska.com
GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
foxnebraska.com
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
foxnebraska.com
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group services
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Molly Stewart, director of business development, and Joe Townsley, location manager of GTA Insurance Group, have more on the services they offer. GTA sells Business Insurance, Personal Lines, Agribusiness Insurance, and Life & Health Benefits. They specialize in providing comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Two dead after multi-vehicle crash east of Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two people are dead after a crash just east of Grand Island Sunday. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that a three-vehicle accident happened around 6:50 p.m. 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on Highway 30. The sheriff's office said 18 year old Brady Buechter,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxnebraska.com
Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
foxnebraska.com
Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
foxnebraska.com
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
Comments / 0