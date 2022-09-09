ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery

KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

New for fall at The Solid Rock - NTV Specials just for you!

NTV Special #1 - NOTES Candles - Buy the starter candle base and get one refill for 1/2 price!. NTV Special #2 - All t-shirts - Buy 1 get 1 1/2 off!. NTV Special #4 - All canvas and burlap totes 30% off!. The Solid Rock. 1010 3rd Ave.,. (308)...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
RED CLOUD, NE
NebraskaTV

GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies

ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
ROSELAND, NE
NebraskaTV

One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil

GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Railroad strikes affecting local businesses, and even agriculture

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Railroad unions prepared for strikes across the nation as rail companies saw record profits. These strikes had the potential to affect businesses connected to the railroads, like passenger railroad services, consumer goods and agriculture. With the possibility of a rail strike happening, it was not...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44

AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
AXTELL, NE
NebraskaTV

Give Your AC/Furnace a Tune-Up from Service Experts

Service Experts will be running a promotion during the month of September to promote National Tune-up Day which is September 25. As part of this promotion, Service Experts will be donating $5 (up to $20k nationally) for every tune-up completed during the month to Make-A-Wish.
NebraskaTV

Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Day 3: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. All the testimonies and evidence pieced together the events that took place leading up to the shooting death of Marcus Keyser. The co-defendant Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez took the stand on Wednesday, making a deal...
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
HASTINGS, NE

