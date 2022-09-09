Read full article on original website
Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery
KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
New for fall at The Solid Rock - NTV Specials just for you!
NTV Special #1 - NOTES Candles - Buy the starter candle base and get one refill for 1/2 price!. NTV Special #2 - All t-shirts - Buy 1 get 1 1/2 off!. NTV Special #4 - All canvas and burlap totes 30% off!. The Solid Rock. 1010 3rd Ave.,. (308)...
What to expect this year at the 2022 Husker Harvest Days
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The 2022 Husker Harvest Days kicked off Tuesday morning. Show Manager Matt Jungmann has more on what people can expect this year.
Healthy hearing in farmers: UNK researches hearing loss
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Researchers are studying hearing loss in farmers and ranchers and are offering hearing tests at Husker Harvest Days. Dr. Jan Moore is a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK and will be attending Husker Harvest Days with a mobile hearing testing van at the Hospitality Health Tent area.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
GI City Council declares Conestoga Mall substandard and blighted
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has been declared substandard and bighted by the Grand Island City Council. A study was done and found that overall, 80% of the structures in the mall area are in average condition or worse. If officially declared, the city plans to take on redevelopment proposals for the area to make use of vacant spaces in the mall and parking lots.
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
Hastings man dies in crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. — A Hastings man has died following a crash Sunday night near Glenvil. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Roads B and 312, northwest of Glenvil for a report of a crash between a van and a motorcycle.
GI City Council votes on former vets home housing project
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A long awaited project is in the works at the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus. The Grand Island City Council voted on a measure to update housing. Their mission is to honor the veterans, seniors and families by revitalizing the historic campus into a...
The Y Boutique has us all Feelin' Fall
Join us on September 14th & 15th to celebrate the Grand Opening of our new location in the Crowne Plaza!
Railroad strikes affecting local businesses, and even agriculture
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Railroad unions prepared for strikes across the nation as rail companies saw record profits. These strikes had the potential to affect businesses connected to the railroads, like passenger railroad services, consumer goods and agriculture. With the possibility of a rail strike happening, it was not...
Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44
AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
Give Your AC/Furnace a Tune-Up from Service Experts
Service Experts will be running a promotion during the month of September to promote National Tune-up Day which is September 25. As part of this promotion, Service Experts will be donating $5 (up to $20k nationally) for every tune-up completed during the month to Make-A-Wish.
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
Day 3: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. All the testimonies and evidence pieced together the events that took place leading up to the shooting death of Marcus Keyser. The co-defendant Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez took the stand on Wednesday, making a deal...
The party is on! A Higher Plane celebrates 4th Anniversary
Saturday, September 17th from 10a.m.-7p.m.
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
