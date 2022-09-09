Read full article on original website
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
Emmerdaily - 14/09/22: Generational Angst
Yet more changes.... This would have been the second half of last Friday's hour-long. Three episodes tomorrow 7.30 to 9.00 followed by an hour of Corrie... Kim prepares to reconnect with a much-missed Millie - leaving Clemmie worried. Meanwhile, can Al and Chas revel in their intimacy? Al declares his love for Chas but is upset when she flees. As he tries to convince her that he's sincere, will she admit she's falling for him too?
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
Sons of Anarchy star cast as major Superman villain in Titans season 4
Titans has found its Lex Luthor ahead of season 4. The DC HBO Max series has confirmed that Sons of Anarchy star Titus Welliver will portray the villain in the new episodes. Speaking about casting the actor, showrunner Greg Walker admitted that Welliver is a "giant, giant fan" of the franchise.
Instagram account linked to a Facebook page
Not sure if this is the right place to ask this question. I am trying to link a Facebook Page that is on my main profile to an instagram account. I've done the linking but when I come to post from the page, I don't get the share to instagram option. Is it because it's a page?
EastEnders Episode Discussion 13.09.22 - What's it all about, Alfie?
BBC One - 21:30. *This week, each episode of EastEnders will be on @bbciplayer at 7:30PM Monday to Thursday. Please check the BBC schedule for updated times. Alfie goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants, Freddie causes chaos, and Mick feels helpless trying to help Frankie. On This...
Bt Voicemail
Started getting this text message from BT Voicemail "You missed a call on 11/9 at 13.54 from ************** (my sister) and the caller didn't leave a message." My sister's call isn't even ringing its going straight to Voicemail. doesn't happen all the time,. Anyone any ideas what is happening? my...
Do you want Saturday night episodes and Christmas specials to return under RTD?
Conversation in the 60th thread turned to the possible return of the Christmas specials, and it made me wonder just how many people are actually hoping for the return of the Christmas specials and / or Saturday night airing for regular episodes when RTD returns, versus how many people prefer it the way it is now, or perhaps would like something different altogether.
Corrie 12/09/22: Que Saira Saira (One Hour Episode 8pm - 9pm)
You're the new producer. Would you axe any long termers. If so you can only pick one!. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee for last week’s episode thread. So what’s lined up for us tonight....
Varifocal Glasses
I have been given varifocal glasses for the first time and am struggling. I don’t understand how it is possible to use the upper half for long distance when you are looking at something low down. For example I have a tv that is low down to the floor and I play ball sports in which I am looking down at the ball. The same problem occurs if I am looking up to do close reading. Any advice on how to cope with varifocals would be helpful.
Eastenders brilliant in every way tonight
The bit with Linda, Kathy & Denise with no Intro music .was class I.thought. Good episode to.follow as well. It might not be in its 90s domination. These days , but it's still No 1 here.for us . Posts: 17,739. Forum Member. ✭✭. 12/09/22 - 23:30 #2. It was a...
Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh reunites with co-star and creator
Grey's Anatomy fans may not ever see Sandra Oh return to the series, but she has reunited with some old friends this week. Oh got to spend some time with former Grey's co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes when they all attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (September 12).
Crunch and Roll Podcast
New podcast coming soon but a different type of podcast to your usual radio stuff. I think you’ll enjoy it. Launches next week. Here’s the story and the trailer. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/09/new-crunch-roll-podcast-all-about-the-radio-industry-released/. This looks really good. 15 years ago you'd never get anything like this because people wanted to remain...
Why Cobra Kai season 6 should be its last
Cobra Kai season five spoilers ahead. Cobra Kai remains one of the biggest jewels in Netflix’s crown – which is pretty impressive considering it started life as a YouTube series. Since dropping in 2018, the continuation of The Karate Kid has proven to be one of the most...
ED - The Redemption of Noah Dingle
So do people think that he is actually turned himself around after his prison stint?. 5 months ago he was peak stalkering of Chloe, was horrific and misogynistic to most of the women in the Dales; not really see his behaviour was wrong. Fast-forward a few months and he is...
Who do you think will die?
Who do you think might die in ED 50th anniversary month? Apart from the obvious one that is Faith. Al will have served his purpose. A plot device to ultimately enhance the timeless romance that is the marriage between Chas and Paddy. Paddy will accept that he has been a less than perfect husband and resolve to never leave Chas unfulfilled in any way.
Live queue tracker for viewing Lying in state at Westminster
Right now the queue is almost 3 miles long. https://www.parliament.uk/business/news/2022/september-2022/lying-in-state-of-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii/ I’d rather chew my own toes off. Posts: 28,020. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/09/22 - 16:36 #3. Reports are saying the problem is that people are stopping once inside when they have been told to keep moving. Its understandable...
U.K.・
It didn’t take Ben Mitchell long to reclaim himself
“Should I follow him (Alfie) or what?” Acting like a big man when he wasn’t even provoked by Alfie. This is why it’s hard to feel sympathy for him when he’s in a vulnerable place. “Should I follow him (Alfie) or what?” Acting like a big...
Our next queen ??
Just a question we have been pondering . Who will be our next queen ? We know we have charles. Then William. No way of telling. Barring unexpected things happening, William is next, and then George as his eldest child. And then...George's eldest child, assuming he has any. If not then it goes to his younger sister Charlotte next I think?
Where is The Graham Norton Show?
Isn’t The Graham Norton show usually back on the schedules by now?. It's disappeared into the same Black Hole currently inhabited by the rest of the BBC1 schedules. It's called limboland. Usually starts around the end of September. True, it also normally finishes in June or July though, and...
