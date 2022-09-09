I have been given varifocal glasses for the first time and am struggling. I don’t understand how it is possible to use the upper half for long distance when you are looking at something low down. For example I have a tv that is low down to the floor and I play ball sports in which I am looking down at the ball. The same problem occurs if I am looking up to do close reading. Any advice on how to cope with varifocals would be helpful.

HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO