MONTEREY COUNTY — The nomination period to qualify as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 8 General Election runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 25. Candidate forms will be available only during this time and must be submitted by the deadline. Official documents may be obtained from and filed at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place – North Building, in Salinas. Schedule an appointment via email at [email protected]nterey.ca.us or by calling 831-796-1499. Write-in candidates for city contests will file at the office of the applicable City Clerk. For more information, visit MontereyCountyElections.us.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO