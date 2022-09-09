Read full article on original website
salinasvalleytribune.com
Mee Memorial employee turns heads as ‘trashionista’
SALINAS VALLEY — When someone refers to Consuelo “Connie” Hernandez as a “trashionista,” it’s not intended as an insult. In fact, the longtime scheduling supervisor for Mee Memorial Healthcare System considers it the ultimate compliment. Whether it’s creating a flowy gown made of Covid...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 4-19
On Sept. 4, Jorge Velasquez Delacruz, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 36th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Sept. 4, Adam Salman Kassier, 33, of Paso Robles,...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 14, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — The nomination period to qualify as a write-in candidate for the Nov. 8 General Election runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 25. Candidate forms will be available only during this time and must be submitted by the deadline. Official documents may be obtained from and filed at the Monterey County Elections Department, 1441 Schilling Place – North Building, in Salinas. Schedule an appointment via email at [email protected]nterey.ca.us or by calling 831-796-1499. Write-in candidates for city contests will file at the office of the applicable City Clerk. For more information, visit MontereyCountyElections.us.
salinasvalleytribune.com
New executive director takes charge at Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum
MONTEREY COUNTY — Ellie Clifton is the new executive director of the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum (MCARLM). Clifton began her position in mid-June, and at 22 years old, she is bringing a fresh and youthful perspective on running the local museum located inside San Lorenzo Park in King City.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Sun Street Centers hosts symposium to discuss rising overdoses
SALINAS VALLEY — More than 200 community members attended last month’s Overdose Awareness Symposium 2022, hosted by Sun Street Centers to bring attention to the uptick in drug-related overdoses. Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez was master of ceremonies for the countywide event, held Aug. 31 at the Salinas...
Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A local outreach group that ministers to the homeless want to showcase the life of a man who came to them more than a year ago. Ron James touched several lives within the Chinatown community. “This is our community they are just lost, and if we don't reach out to them,” said Chris Fender, with The post Victim of fiery Marina crash remembered appeared first on KION546.
Toby Keith and other celebs coming to Paso Robles for cancer charity event
Here’s how you can get tickets to the two-day event that features food, wine, music and golf.
KSBW.com
CHP announces major Hollister road closure along Enterprise Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday that a Hollister road will be closed for two weeks. According to the CHP, Enterprise Road, near the Oak Creek subdivision, will be closed from Sept. 14 through Sept. 28. The closure will allow crews to install a large...
Property owners in this SLO County town can’t build homes due to lack of water, judge rules
“There are legitimate public concerns” about the community’s ability to provide sufficient water for new and current users, the federal judge wrote in her ruling.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County Workforce Development Board partners with Bloom Energy for recruitments in Soledad, Salinas
SOLEDAD — Monterey County Workforce Development Board is gearing up to host a series of recruitments for Bloom Energy throughout the month of September. Bloom Energy, which focuses on manufacturing and marketing solid oxide fuel cells that produce electricity on-site, is expanding operations and searching for 300 new employees to work at its Fremont facility beginning in October.
ATV crash on Old Stage Road leaves man dead
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said at least a man is dead after a crash Wednesday on Old Stage Road. CHP said the crash happened near the 1550 block of Old Stage Road at around 11:24 a.m. A 74-year-old man was killed while riding an ATV on private property. Stay with KION for The post ATV crash on Old Stage Road leaves man dead appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Sept. 7, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 7:54 a.m. Assault on 12th St. 1:05 p.m. Damaged property on Apple Av. 4:34 p.m. Assault on Alves Ln. 9:06 a.m. Fight at school on S El Camino Real. 9:23 a.m. Vandalism on 6th St. 10:55 a.m. Damaged property on Apple...
kion546.com
Salinas Police and Fire Departments come together to remember 9/11
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday Morning, Salinas Police and Fire Departments came together to pay tribute on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks. It was an intimate ceremony at Salinas Fire Station No. 1 as the community came together. Among those in attendance was Salinas Fire Chief Sam Klemek and Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice. S.
KSBW.com
Carjacking, chase led to police presence and lockdown at Target in Gilroy
SALINAS, Calif. — --Coverage from previous broadcast. Law enforcement has released new details about a chase that ended with stores in Gilroy being placed on lockdown during a manhunt. The California Highway Patrol reported on Wednesday that officers were alerted of a stolen Ford Mustang located in the area...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead Following Rollover Crash on Hudson Landing Road [Watsonville, CA]
Authorities reported the fatal incident just before 3 p.m. in Hudson Landing and Hall Roads. Unfortunately, one person from the incident succumbed to their injuries at the scene. However, their identity has yet to be released by pending notification of next of kin. At this time, Watsonville Officials are working...
Corral De Tierra Power Outage
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): There are 1,140 customers without power in the Corral de Tierra neighborhood in Salinas on Monday afternoon. According to PG&E, the outage took place at 2:54 p.m. Crews are working on restoring power and investigating the cause of the outage. Power is estimated to be restored at 6:00 p.m. The post Corral De Tierra Power Outage appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
The Housing Resource Center of Monterey County takes a unique approach to creating more affordable housing opportunities.
Pam Marino here. It’s not often one gets to sit down and break bread with a roomful of landlords and property managers. But that’s exactly what I did last Friday at Tarpy’s Roadhouse in Monterey at the first-ever Landlord Appreciation Luncheon hosted by the nonprofit Housing Resource Center of Monterey County, which seeks to prevent homelessness and create affordable housing opportunities.
Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has mobilized its bomb unit as of 6 p.m Monday. They have confirmed with KION that they are heading to the DMV on 260 East Laurel Drive. No further details have been shared. This is a developing story. The post Bomb squad deployed to Salinas DMV appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Police seize half-kilo of cocaine, cash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Violence Suppression Task Force seized drugs and cash while serving a search warrant in Hollister. According to the Salinas Police Department, officers were in Hollister to serve a search warrant when a drug deal went down in front of them. Police arrested both people involved.
KSBW.com
‘An extreme need for more staffing’, San Benito County Grand Jury reports
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The San Benito County grand jury issued its 2021-2022 Final Report, which reports findings from several investigations conducted across the county. One common factor found in several areas of the report was the need for more staffing. The report also says that Hollister police staffing levels...
