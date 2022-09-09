Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said in its post that some of the areas that will be affected by the Wednesday, Sept. 14 outage will include:
- Fairmont Road
- Commerce Drive
- Auburn Drive
- Cleveland Avenue
- Falling Leaf Lane
- Harrison Street
- Holland Avenue
- Marshall Avenue
- Millan Street
- New York Avenue
- Parkview Drive
- Savannah Street
- West Park Avenue
- West Street
Affected customers should receive a notification phone message from Mon Power, according to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.
Mon Power is upgrading its electrical system, and has needed to plan outages around the work. Three weeks ago, Mon Power customers in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown were without power for about seven hours .
According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency's post , customers impacted by the Wednesday, Sept. 14 outage should expect service interruptions from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and those with questions may call Mon Power Customer Service at 800-686-0022.
