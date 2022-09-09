Read full article on original website
Roger Fulcher
3d ago
We still have a constitution that prohibits unlawful search and seizure. Try to circumvent that without a warrant and we the people will defend ourselves
Reply(1)
5
Guest
4d ago
They don't need a high tech tool just use the red flag laws call in and anonymous complaint and the swat team gets to kick down the door
Reply(1)
9
Jean Reuter
3d ago
it's called communism. thanks Demorats for killing our country and killing democracy.
Reply(1)
11
Comments / 17