Normal, IL

WAND TV

Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

WGLT'S Sound Ideas - Tuesday 9/13/22

On today's episode, an ISU graduate student shares his experience in Poland helping Ukrainian war refugees, Bloomington-Normal artists weigh in on the debate over AI as art, and volunteers at a local hospital make it their mission that no one dies alone. On today's episode, an ISU graduate student shares...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington marks Welcoming Week with international soccer game and downtown music

The City of Bloomington’s Welcoming Week events continue through the weekend, with an international soccer game, music, and a speech from an immigrant to the city council. The national Welcoming Week celebration is now in its 10th year, though it’s relatively new in Bloomington. The city in 2021 joined the related Welcoming Network, a nonprofit group that prides itself on creating inclusive environments for immigrants through community engagement, job training and other initiatives.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
PEORIA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area

Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024

Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Jump Simulation Education director among training leaders

Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WGLT

Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
NORMAL, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens

Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event

Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
NORMAL, IL
arthurgraphic.com

2022 Cerro Gordo Homecoming King and Queen Candidates

KING AND QUEEN CANDIDATES. The Cerro Gordo High School Homecoming Queen and King candidates for 2022 have been announced. Pictured are Kaitlynn Adams and Carson Brown, Lillyanna Weldy and Romeo Montes, and Lexus Lawhorn and Joseph Meinders. The school bonfire will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Piatt County Fairgrounds. This year the king and queen will be announced during the halftime performance.
CERRO GORDO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside

UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
1470 WMBD

Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff

SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.

