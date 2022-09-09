The City of Bloomington’s Welcoming Week events continue through the weekend, with an international soccer game, music, and a speech from an immigrant to the city council. The national Welcoming Week celebration is now in its 10th year, though it’s relatively new in Bloomington. The city in 2021 joined the related Welcoming Network, a nonprofit group that prides itself on creating inclusive environments for immigrants through community engagement, job training and other initiatives.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO