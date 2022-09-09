Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
wglt.org
WGLT'S Sound Ideas - Tuesday 9/13/22
On today's episode, an ISU graduate student shares his experience in Poland helping Ukrainian war refugees, Bloomington-Normal artists weigh in on the debate over AI as art, and volunteers at a local hospital make it their mission that no one dies alone. On today's episode, an ISU graduate student shares...
wglt.org
Bloomington marks Welcoming Week with international soccer game and downtown music
The City of Bloomington’s Welcoming Week events continue through the weekend, with an international soccer game, music, and a speech from an immigrant to the city council. The national Welcoming Week celebration is now in its 10th year, though it’s relatively new in Bloomington. The city in 2021 joined the related Welcoming Network, a nonprofit group that prides itself on creating inclusive environments for immigrants through community engagement, job training and other initiatives.
Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
chambanamoms.com
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Champaign-Urbana Area
Summer, we love you, but fall fairs and festivals in Champaign-Urbana are awesome in their own special, pumpkin-filled ways. The weather may be getting (a little) cooler but the fall festivals in Central Illinois are heating up! The fall festival season includes events starting with Labor Day weekend and running through early November.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024
Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Jump Simulation Education director among training leaders
Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
wglt.org
ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WGLT
Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
wglt.org
Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event
Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
arthurgraphic.com
2022 Cerro Gordo Homecoming King and Queen Candidates
KING AND QUEEN CANDIDATES. The Cerro Gordo High School Homecoming Queen and King candidates for 2022 have been announced. Pictured are Kaitlynn Adams and Carson Brown, Lillyanna Weldy and Romeo Montes, and Lexus Lawhorn and Joseph Meinders. The school bonfire will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 22 at the Piatt County Fairgrounds. This year the king and queen will be announced during the halftime performance.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
Central Illinois Proud
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
Central Illinois Proud
Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside
UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
1470 WMBD
Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.
