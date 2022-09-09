Read full article on original website
KPBS
Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County
A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service. It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995. It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature...
Bogus Active Shooter Threat Prompts Lockdowns at Two Chula Vista Schools
A school-shooting hoax prompted brief lockdowns Wednesday at a private Chula Vista high school and a nearby primary-school campus, with the threat occurring nearly simultaneously with similar reports that prompted searches of two other California high schools. The bogus threat of campus gun violence at Mater Dei Catholic High School...
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
kusi.com
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
San Diego County’s branch libraries use laptops to help close digital divide
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County’s 33 branch libraries have added something new to the books, movies, and music they lend to the public – 7,000 sets of Chromebook computers and hotspots to support people in need of digital access. This TechConnect program, funded by...
Mayor Gloria marks expansion of 'Safe Parking' program to 24 hours
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria marked the expansion of one of the city’s "Safe Parking" lots to 24 hours a day Tuesday as part of his continued efforts to address homelessness and break down barriers standing in the way of unsheltered San Diegans accessing services.
Plan to move tracks off Del Mar bluffs rolls forward
The plan to relocate the railroad tracks off of the bluffs in Del Mar has taken another step forward.
Drivers deal with Flash Flood Warning in Pine Valley
Some parts of San Diego County had a Flash Flood Warning on Sunday that made for dangerous driving conditions.
What Happened at Vista High School? Locker Room Allegations Explained
Officials have said they have determined that the incident did not involve a sexual assault, but they are continuing with their investigation.
rtands.com
Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG
RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
Neighbors say repair work finally begins on Limerick Avenue after complaining to city for decade
SAN DIEGO — Drivers can expect to see more "sexy streets" in San Diego. Mayor Todd Gloria continued his initiative to repair more badly damaged roads Wednesday. The city announced Limerick Avenue will finally be getting much-needed repair work. Neighbors told CBS 8 they have been complaining to the city since 2011.
Chula Vista bans the sell and distribution of flavored tobacco in the city
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The city of Chula Vista voted unanimously in favor of banning flavored tobacco products in the area on Tuesday. City leaders heard the concerns of both high school kids and convenience store owners. Students who spoke at the meeting say flavored tobacco is the reason...
Coast News
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
Construction worker struck by sign on SR-125, rushed to hospital
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a sign on state Route 125 in the San Carlos area Tuesday night.
Does heat impact kids test scores? Researchers say 'yes'
SAN DIEGO — Experts warn the hot and humid conditions we’ve been experiencing lately aren't just impacting how we feel, but when it comes to kids, how they learn. "I was just very uncomfortable and constantly had to focus in such discomfort,” said Jordan Pinckney, a senior at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista.
These schools are closed due to inclement weather
Classes were canceled Friday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District, due to high winds from Tropical Storm Kay, the San Diego County office of Education announced.
Battery at Vista High School under investigation
Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Vista Station are investigating a physical altercation at Vista High School, authorities said.
High winds force East County school closures
High winds forecasted to whip around the East County prompted the closure of Mountain Empire Unified School District schools on Friday.
KPBS
Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday
A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
CBS 8
