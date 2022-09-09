ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 12

Related
KPBS

Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service. It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995. It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes. Lancaster High, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles. Law enforcement […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather#School Districts#High School#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance
rtands.com

Del Mar train tunnel plan advanced by SANDAG

RT&S Editor-in-Chief Bill Wilson has reported extensively on the challenges posed by the fragile Del Mar bluffs, and San Diego County's regional planning agency appears to be ready to take concrete action to address the tenuous situation. Danny Veeh, a senior planner at SANDAG said, “The seaside segment on the...
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Coast News

Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Does heat impact kids test scores? Researchers say 'yes'

SAN DIEGO — Experts warn the hot and humid conditions we’ve been experiencing lately aren't just impacting how we feel, but when it comes to kids, how they learn. "I was just very uncomfortable and constantly had to focus in such discomfort,” said Jordan Pinckney, a senior at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday

A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.
CAMPO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy