Bulloch County, GA

Grice Connect

Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large

UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Myrna Arlene Robson Hood

Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 18th, 1935 in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson. She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Escaped felon Spencer Popwell has been captured

Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:20 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Popwell was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Robert Loy “Bob” Hacker

Mr. Robert (Bob) Loy Hacker, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, so it can be said he was a Methodist from day one. Bob’s early education was primarily in the...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker

Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

New citizen tool kit available for the Ogeechee River

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) is offering a new Responsible Development Tool Kit for citizens that will assist them in organizing and conducting advocacy activities independently. From the ORK website:. Unchecked development is one of the most dangerous threats to water quality. Each urbanization impact creates litter which leads to visual...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Escaped Convict Alert in Statesboro

Update 5:30 am Tuesday, September 13: Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large. According to Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown they believe he remains in the search area which is in the Jones Mill Road and Coach Lee Hill Blvd. area. Sheriff Brown said his deputies and other law enforcement agencies continued the search throughout the night. They will remain vigilant until Popwell is back in custody. He encourages citizens to stay alert as you prepare to leave your homes this morning. If your vehicle was left unlocked during the night, check the vehicle before getting into it Statesboro High staff and students can return to school today. There will be an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution. If you think you see Popwell do not approach. Also if you see anything suspicious call 911 or Bulloch Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
