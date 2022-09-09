Read full article on original website
Related
Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large
UPDATE: Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:25 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Spencer Popwell an escaped felon remains at large...
City of Statesboro accepting applications for One Boro commission
The City of Statesboro is accepting applications for appointments to its One Boro Commission. The commission appointments are for two-year terms. The deadline to apply to be considered for an appointment is September 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Completed applications should be submitted to the office of the City Clerk...
Statesboro Village Builders Initiative drop-in offers information and volunteer opportunities
As previously reported by Grice Connect, Mayor Jonathan McCollar is rolling out a new initiative to help target, reach, and support the developmental needs of our “at-risk” children and their families within Statesboro: the Statesboro Village Builders Initiative. The City held a drop-in informational session on Saturday, September...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port of Savannah handles more than 575,000 TEUs in busiest month ever
In its busiest month ever, the Georgia Ports Authority handled 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent container units in August, an increase of 18.5 percent or 89,918 TEUs over the same month last year. “The Port of Savannah’s geographic and capacity advantages remain a driving force behind current and new customers deciding to...
Myrna Arlene Robson Hood
Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 18th, 1935 in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson. She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while...
Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
Escaped felon Spencer Popwell has been captured
Spencer Popwell an escaped felon has been captured at 7:20 am on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Sheriff Noel Brown confirmed he was captured in the near Willingway Hospital not far from where he crashed the Bulloch County work truck on Monday. Popwell was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro’s Feed the Boro
Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Robert Loy “Bob” Hacker
Mr. Robert (Bob) Loy Hacker, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, so it can be said he was a Methodist from day one. Bob’s early education was primarily in the...
Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker
Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New citizen tool kit available for the Ogeechee River
The Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) is offering a new Responsible Development Tool Kit for citizens that will assist them in organizing and conducting advocacy activities independently. From the ORK website:. Unchecked development is one of the most dangerous threats to water quality. Each urbanization impact creates litter which leads to visual...
Escaped Convict Alert in Statesboro
Update 5:30 am Tuesday, September 13: Escaped felon Spencer Popwell remains at large. According to Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown they believe he remains in the search area which is in the Jones Mill Road and Coach Lee Hill Blvd. area. Sheriff Brown said his deputies and other law enforcement agencies continued the search throughout the night. They will remain vigilant until Popwell is back in custody. He encourages citizens to stay alert as you prepare to leave your homes this morning. If your vehicle was left unlocked during the night, check the vehicle before getting into it Statesboro High staff and students can return to school today. There will be an increased law enforcement presence as a precaution. If you think you see Popwell do not approach. Also if you see anything suspicious call 911 or Bulloch Sheriff’s Office at 912-764-8888.
America’s Got Talent’s Colin Cloud to headline 15th Annual BGC Kids and Community Gala
After being canceled for the last two years due to COVID, the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County will once again host its annual Kids & Community Gala on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6:30pm-8pm at GSU’s Nessmith-Lane Conference Center, with a VIP meet and greet being held beforehand for specially ticketed guests.
Bulloch County Commission regular meeting moving to 5pm Tuesday
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners‘ regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, will move from its usual time to 5pm, to accommodate a special presentation. The special presentation will honor some Bulloch County youth who are state champions. The zoning agenda is expected to begin around 5:30pm. The meeting...
Community is invited to attend drop-in for the Statesboro Village Builders initiative Saturday
Join the Statesboro Village Builders for a drop-in community event on Saturday, September, 10th, from 1-4pm at the Honey Bowen Building on Max Lockwood Dr. The purpose of the event is to engage the community in open dialogue about the resources needed to help Statesboro’s children become their best selves.
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
Statesboro City Council regular bi-monthly meeting 9:00 am Tuesday
Statesboro City Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting at 9:00 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the City Council chambers inside Statesboro City Hall located at 50 East Main in Downtown Statesboro.
Georgia Southern student receives award for work in disability advocacy
In just one year, Jill King went from a student who was forced to rethink her future to receiving an award for being a leader in her community. King is the 2022 recipient of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Georgia Young Leader Award. In August 2020, King was...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0