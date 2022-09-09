ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 9

Mark
5d ago

marijuana is legal. Stop the nonsense. This is about tax fraud. The government is jealous and wants their cut.

Reply(6)
8
Joyce Fecher
5d ago

oh no another parenting gone wrong. I know he us 21 years old. But, all those years before where are the parents. Don't you every teach your children right from wrong. I guess not. Now your children will go to jail and your didn't care.

Reply
3
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver strikes light pole in parking lot, arrested on suspicion of DUI in Independence Twp.

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man who police suspect was driving drunk struck a light pole in a parking lot in Independence Township last month. On August 28, officers responded to the Crossroads Plaza, located on County Route 517 ,for a single car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle struck a light pole and became disabled, police said.
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Searching For Fugitives Make Drug Bust

Two Paterson men were busted by Passaic County sheriff’s detectives near one of the city’s most notorious drug corners. Detectives Chaz Gonzalez and Luis Pagan of the Fugitive Warrant Division moved in after seeing Tavon Greene, 26, and Nicholas Soto, 33, make a drug deal in the doorway of Dylan Mini Market at the corner of Carroll and Governor streets, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspended, Uninsured Rockland Driver Cited In Bergenfield Ambulance Crash In Teaneck

A motorist from Rockland County was driving on a suspended license without insurance when her car rammed a Bergenfield ambulance in Teaneck, police said. The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps driver, 52, told police he was headed north on River Road near the entrance to eastbound Route 4 shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, when the driver of a Mercedes C43 tried to make a sudden lane change.
TEANECK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On September 9, police responded to 7-Eleven for the report of a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day, police said. A police investigation revealed that Andrew...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man sentenced to probation for receiving stolen property

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Michael D. Drake, 34, of Wantage Township was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Was Paid To Steal More Than $6K In Wiring From Warren County Home Depot, Prosecutor Says

An Essex County man admitted to being paid $500 to shoplift more than $6,000 worth of electrical wiring from a Warren County Home Depot store, authorities said. Ronald McKenzie, of Quaback Avenue in Irvington, is accused of shoplifting spools of electrical wiring from Home Depot in Mansfield Township during two incidents in July 2022, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Slams Through Hackettstown Bagel Shop Causing Indefinite Closure; Driver Charged With DWI

UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash has been charged with DWI, Hackettstown Police said. Aleksandr Rabinovich, 32, allegedly crashed into the building after he swerved to avoid a deer while traveling east on Route 57 around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. He subsequently refused to submit to a breath test and was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, and reckless driving, Hackettstown Police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

