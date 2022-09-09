Florida Man Sentenced To 29 Years In Prison After Sexually Abusing Child Under 12 For Years

A Florida man was sentenced on Thursday, to 29 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release.

Robert WilliamSanchez, 36, was arrested back in 2020 after Major Crimes executed a search warrant of his home on Central Avenue in Punta Gorda.

The search warrant of Sanchez’s home uncovered digital images consistent with child erotic and child pornography.

Several videos were also discovered of Robert William Sanchez recording himself performing the sexual abuse on a child.

On December 21, 2020, the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force began their investigation into Robert William Sanchez, and on February 10, 2021, Sanchez was indicted for the production of child pornography.

The victim, who was under 12, reported sexual abuse in multiple locations for several years by Sanchez.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in their mission to find, arrest, and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice,” state Sheriff Bill Prummell.

If you believe you have information related to a child being abused or neglected, it is important to report the information immediately. You can do this anonymously online or over the phone by calling the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101 or the Department of Children and Families.

You can also contact C.A.R.E. at 941-627-6000. An advocate is available to speak to you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

