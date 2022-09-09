Read full article on original website
4 Local Fall Essentials for Your Home [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Manheim Township rejects Chick-fil-a drive-thru proposal
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Manheim Township Commissioners have rejected plans for a Chick-fil-A drive-thru due to traffic concerns. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the location at a former Hoss’s Steak and Sea House on Lititz Pike did not meet the infrastructure needs of the board.
Officials talk drug recovery at Shippensburg University
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To mark recovery month in Pennsylvania, state officials were at Shippensburg University on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Highlighting the importance of accessible support in colleges for those recovering from substance use disorder. Data from the national survey on drug use and health shows in 2020, 24.4%...
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
Harrisburg Restaurant Week returns after pandemic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Restaurant Week is returning in full force this year; Last year’s event was limited to take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run from Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 23. The Downtown Improvement District says restaurant week is a fantastic...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
Capital Blue Cross Connect opens on WellSpan Health’s York campus
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Blue Cross and WellSpan Health opened a new Capital Blue Cross connect health and wellness center. This health and wellness center is located at WellSpan’s Apple Hill Medical Center located in York. The hub is 1,300 square-feet and is located at 25 Monument...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute moves to Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC opened a new outpatient center today in Mechanicsburg, continuing its growth on the campus of UPMC West Shore and across central Pa. The new outpatient center is located at 2020 Technology Parkway in Mechanicsburg. It is 44,000 square feet and features relocated and expanded offices for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.
Steelton man allegedly intimidated a federal witness with a gun
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office indicted 43-year-old Melvin R. Thomas of Steelton, Pennsylvania, for intimidating a witness and firearm charges. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The indictment alleges that Thomas used a firearm to retaliate against a federal...
Lebanon VA Medical Center voted top in its class
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical Center has been named a “Top VA Medical Center” for patient experience for the second year. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter. The Lebanon location got the highest scores of all complexity levels within...
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Trang Pham, a 49-year-old woman from Springettysbury Township, was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
Interstate 83 resurfacing project to take place in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials with the city of Harrisburg have announced an upcoming construction project taking place along Interstate 83. According to a release, beginning on Sunday, Sept 25, there will be resurfacing along the stretch of Interstate 83 from Cameron Street to Peiffer’s lane, which is approximately from mile marker 43 to mile marker 48 in Lower Paxton Township.
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Harrisburg exit reopens after crash
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Harrisburg has reopened after several hours due to a crash blocking the exit. According to PennDOT, I-76 at Harrisburg West Shore/Mile Marker 242.2 was closed shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Drivers were said to expect delays and use...
Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
Lancaster man sentenced after 2019 Christmas shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced to prison after he was involved in a shooting during a drug deal on Christmas in 2019. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Onearl Parker III was sentenced to 18.5 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
Halifax firefighters get state grant money
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania gave grant money to firefighters in Upper Dauphin County as they prepare for wildfires. The Halifax Fire Department applied for, and received, just under $600,000 from the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The fire company says they’ll use the money to buy hoses for their brush-fire truck.
