This is terrible… but I’m not surprised I want to know how will they respond if it’s one of their own family members… Should’ve asked for there supervisor immediately
This is very unfortunate. I am so sorry for your experience. It can be very traumatizing to report a crime and not receive the proper and appropriate care from our law enforcement. Thank-you for sharing. I agree that effective training and accountabilty on the handling of matters involving the community is imperative. Matters of humanity across our dear city must not be overlooked or excused, especially amongst our stewards of public service. Shame on them.
I believe every word of her story. Sounds just like MPD. Not all officers are as disrespectful but more than enough to make them have a bad reputation interacting with victims.
