Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Nevada, including the following county, Elko. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 702 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portions of I80 including Silver Zone Pass. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brevard FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Brevard. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 859 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Widespread 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated 8 inches. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral, Sharpes, Port Canaveral, Port Saint John, Titusville Airport, Merritt Island, Jetty Park and Bellwood. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ector; Midland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ECTOR AND NORTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rain is beginning to end, but flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, Midland Airpark and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Box Elder and north central Tooele Counties through 845 PM MDT At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Knolls, or 35 miles east of Wendover, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knolls, Clive, Utah Test and Training Range North and Utah Test and Training Range South. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 25 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Mesa County through 900 PM MDT At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 17 miles west of Fruita to 27 miles west of Grand Junction. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mack and Loma. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 1 and 16. Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 230 and 231. Colorado 139 between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Washington County through 900 PM MDT At 814 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Sand Hollow State Park, or 16 miles west of Colorado City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Apple Valley and Sand Hollow State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bannock, north central Power and southwestern Bingham Counties through 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aberdeen, or 10 miles northwest of American Falls, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Sterling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 59.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 60.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.1 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-15 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 7 to 10 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brewster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga and Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson Dense Fog Possible Late Tonight into Tomorrow Morning Clear skies and calm conditions will lead to fog development overnight. Some uncertainty still remains on the overall extent and thickness of the fog, but most areas should see at least patchy dense fog for a few hours late tonight into the early morning hours. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to improve by 10am.
20NM NNW Ashland WI
Overnight E wind around 10 kt becoming SE. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy. Waves 1 ft or less. SSE wind 5 to 10 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Waves 1 ft or less.
