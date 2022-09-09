Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.

21 HOURS AGO