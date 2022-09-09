ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Saddle up for Bulls in the Boro this weekend

The inaugural Bulls in the Boro event rides into Statesboro this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena. L-J Pro Rodeo will put on this exciting event, proudly sponsored by Woody Folsom Automotive and Circle F Farm. This means that Statesboro citizens will have a chance to see professional...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Bulloch County, GA
Myrna Arlene Robson Hood

Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 18th, 1935 in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson. She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while...
STATESBORO, GA
Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro’s Feed the Boro

Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month

East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
SWAINSBORO, GA
Robert Loy “Bob” Hacker

Mr. Robert (Bob) Loy Hacker, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, so it can be said he was a Methodist from day one. Bob’s early education was primarily in the...
STATESBORO, GA
Douglas William Bradley

Douglas William Bradley, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Douglas will be remembered for his quiet nature, his loyalty to family, and his love of Jesus. Throughout the illness that led to his...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
One of Statesboro’s oldest trees falls on Savannah Avenue

Saturday afternoon one of Statesboro’s oldest trees in the 300 block of Savannah Avenue fell. The tree huge oak tree is believed to have been planted in the early 1900’s according to Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the Bulloch County Historical Society and resident of Savannah Avenue.
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen

Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

