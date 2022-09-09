Read full article on original website
Related
Tasting time in the Boro: Photos and snippets from a rainy Taste of Downtown
It was feeding time in Statesboro last Friday, September 9th, thanks to the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority’s Taste of Downtown event. The heart of the event was held on the lawn of the Bulloch County Courthouse, where local businesses featured products and services. Unlike most First Friday events, where...
Saddle up for Bulls in the Boro this weekend
The inaugural Bulls in the Boro event rides into Statesboro this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex Arena. L-J Pro Rodeo will put on this exciting event, proudly sponsored by Woody Folsom Automotive and Circle F Farm. This means that Statesboro citizens will have a chance to see professional...
Gather under the Big Top in Portal: The circus is coming to town
The Portal Heritage Society will welcome the Lewis and Clark Circus to Portal this weekend for three shows. This “great American show” promises entertainment for the whole family, with performances on Saturday, September 17, at 5pm and 7:30pm, and on Sunday, September 18, at 3pm. Performers Lena and...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port of Savannah handles more than 575,000 TEUs in busiest month ever
In its busiest month ever, the Georgia Ports Authority handled 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent container units in August, an increase of 18.5 percent or 89,918 TEUs over the same month last year. “The Port of Savannah’s geographic and capacity advantages remain a driving force behind current and new customers deciding to...
Myrna Arlene Robson Hood
Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 18th, 1935 in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson. She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while...
Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro’s Feed the Boro
Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesboro’s 9/11 Memorial Service brings community together to remember
The Statesboro Fire Department and the Statesboro Police Departments held a joint 9/11 Memorial service Sunday morning at 9 AM at the Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire Department headquarters on East Grady Street. The 21st anniversary ceremony included members of SFD, SPD and Bulloch County EMS. Statesboro Deputy Fire...
EGSC’s annual Bobcat Regatta returns this month
East Georgia State College (EGSC) invites you on campus for a day of family activities and a friendly competition – the Bobcat Regatta. EGSC’s Annual Family and Friends Fun Day is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the campus of EGSC-Swainsboro. The...
Free admission Labor Day weekend to Luetta Moore Pool for first 100
Labor Day weekend the first 100 people total entering the Luetta Moore pool will have their $3.00 admission fee covered allowing them to close out the swim season with a splash. Luetta Moore Pool, 585 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Statesboro is winding down their season. This Labor Day...
Safe Driving Summit to educate youth on road safety Sept. 13 at GS
Fatalities on roadways in Georgia and across the nation continue to rise due to distracted driving, excessive speed, and continued lack of seat belt use. To reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) continues to seek innovative ways to educate and raise awareness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulloch County Commission regular meeting moving to 5pm Tuesday
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners‘ regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, will move from its usual time to 5pm, to accommodate a special presentation. The special presentation will honor some Bulloch County youth who are state champions. The zoning agenda is expected to begin around 5:30pm. The meeting...
Robert Loy “Bob” Hacker
Mr. Robert (Bob) Loy Hacker, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, so it can be said he was a Methodist from day one. Bob’s early education was primarily in the...
Statesboro Fire and Police Depts. will hold 9/11 memorial on Sunday
Bulloch County citizens are invited to join the Statesboro Police and Fire Departments this Sunday for a memorial service commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and honoring all the lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. The event will take place on West Grady Street in...
Douglas William Bradley
Douglas William Bradley, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Douglas will be remembered for his quiet nature, his loyalty to family, and his love of Jesus. Throughout the illness that led to his...
Elsie Hill Howington exhibition opens Sept. 8 at the Averitt
A new gallery exhibition by Elsie Hill Howington will open at the Averitt Center for the arts at 5:30pm on Thursday, September 8. The public is invited to attend the catered event to enjoy this bold local art. The exhibition, titled Fleeting Objects, will appear in the main gallery from...
One of Statesboro’s oldest trees falls on Savannah Avenue
Saturday afternoon one of Statesboro’s oldest trees in the 300 block of Savannah Avenue fell. The tree huge oak tree is believed to have been planted in the early 1900’s according to Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the Bulloch County Historical Society and resident of Savannah Avenue.
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0