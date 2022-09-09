ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IA

Meet the candidates running for key Boone County offices, from statehouse to county supervisor and recorder

By Teresa Kay Albertson, Ames Tribune
 5 days ago

Nearly 50 people attended the Boone Rotary Club's candidate forum Thursday night, and they came loaded with questions for their political representatives and their challengers.

KWBG Radio News Director Jim Turbes served as moderator for the forum, held at the Des Moines Area Community College campus in Boone, about eight weeks before election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Candidates for local races provided opening and closing remarks while Turbes and members of the audience peppered the candidates with questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0ftk_0hosXUrp00

Contested races in the Boone County include the county recorder, one of the three county supervisor at-large positions and Iowa House District 48. District 48 includes all of Boone County and a small wedge of Story County, including Sheldahl, Slater and Washington Township with portions of south Ames and north Kelley.

Steve Duffy and Shawn Bryant are competing for county supervisor

County Supervisor Steve Duffy, a Democrat, is running for his fourth term. All three county supervisor positions are elected at-large from throughout the county. However, all three current members of the board are from the city of Boone.

Duffy, first elected in 2010, is currently serving as chair of the board of supervisors.

Republican challenger Shawn Bryant recently retired from his career with the army and held the rank of master sergeant upon his retirement.

Duffy told the audience he decided to run for supervisor again because he wants to continue helping citizens like keeping taxes low. Duffy said the county's levy rate is the 95th lowest out of 99 counties in the state.

Bryant said he is running for the office because, even though he knew he would be retiring, "I knew I wasn't done serving."

Bryant credited current supervisors for keeping property taxes low, but suggested that they are so low the county can't operate properly.

"I don't want to shell out any more money that I have to," Bryant said. "But some departments aren't getting what they need."

Bryant didn't say he would raise taxes to address needs. He said he would reallocate what the county has.

One member of the audience specifically asked Bryant where he lives. When he said he lives in rural Boone County near Ogden, the audience member said it was good to have a candidate "from the other side of the river."

More: Ames' Ada Hayden opens an accessible kayak and canoe launch, one of few available in Iowa

County employee Penny Vossler is challenging state Rep. Phil Thompson

Boone County employee Penny Vossler, a Democrat and the county's geographic information system coordinator, is running against incumbent state Rep. Phil Thompson, a Republican from Jefferson.

Thompson was elected to his first term in 2018. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served eight years in the army infantry. Thompson didn't attend the forum Thursday night.

During the question period, an audience member asked Vossler about her stand on school vouchers. She said, "Public money belongs in public schools." The audience applauded, the only time it reacted with approval to any candidate response.

Vossler said she has no desire to be a politician, but Thompson's stances on voting rights, school librarians and union members, made her decide to run.

"I can do a better job representing people," Vossler said. "I'll fight for women's rights and our children and our schools. These are all things that have been sadly, sadly neglected."

Vossler also said that she has a "problem with people who seem to have a basic lack of understanding of human reproduction."

She said that the fetal heartbeat abortion law that Gov. Kim Reynolds supports shows a lack of a basic understanding of biology.

"At six weeks, a fetus doesn't have a heart. Neither chamber has formed," Vossler said. "What they are hearing is electrical activity. There's no heart. There's no heartbeat."

Vossler also spoke about a tubal pregnancy she had that would have killed her if she hadn't had an abortion many years ago.

"A tubal pregnancy is not a viable pregnancy and is life-threatening," she said.

More: Ames City Council will consider renaming municipal airport for Black aviator

More: Boone Police Department is growing with two new officers, sergeant

Former employee challenges former boss for county recorder position

Erin Canfield, a Republican and a former staff member in the Boone County Recorder's office, is running against County Recorder Chris Duncan, a Democrat, who is running for her second term.

Canfield started working in the recorder's office in 2018 but transferred to the county treasurer's office about 18 months later.

Duncan said one accomplishment she's directed in the recorder's office is the digitization of county records. Duncan said the county supervisors directed the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds for the project.

Canfield said the hundreds of thousands of dollars for the digitizing project would be better spent elsewhere. Instead, the recorder's office should be using the revenue generated in the recorder's office to pay for the project, she said. Canfield conceded that doing so would take much longer than the county's current project using an outside firm to assist with the work.

"We don't want to be like Linn County," Duncan said. "When the flood came through, records in that office were destroyed."

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Iowa Secretary of State website has information on finding your voting location. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More: Workforce shortage eases in Ames as sign-on bonuses, bigger employee pool draws applicants

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correctly identify the boundaries of the redistricted Iowa House District 48.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Meet the candidates running for key Boone County offices, from statehouse to county supervisor and recorder

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statehouse#County Records#Recorder#County Treasurer#Politics Local#Election Local#The Boone Rotary Club#Kwbg Radio News#Community College#Iowa House#Democrat#Republican
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

