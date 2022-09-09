Effective: 2022-09-14 18:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lander; Nye FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following counties, in north central Nevada, Lander. In south central Nevada, Nye. * WHEN...Until 845 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 536 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southern Lander and Nye Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LANDER COUNTY, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO