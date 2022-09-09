Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Lower Snake River Plain; Upper Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bonneville and central Bingham Counties through 700 PM MDT At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Shelley, or 9 miles west of Idaho Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley and Basalt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bannock, north central Power and southwestern Bingham Counties through 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aberdeen, or 10 miles northwest of American Falls, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Sterling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Box Elder and north central Tooele Counties through 845 PM MDT At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Knolls, or 35 miles east of Wendover, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Knolls, Clive, Utah Test and Training Range North and Utah Test and Training Range South. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 25 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
