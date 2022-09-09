Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bannock, north central Power and southwestern Bingham Counties through 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aberdeen, or 10 miles northwest of American Falls, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Sterling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO