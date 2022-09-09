Read full article on original website
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking Traveler
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Alana Beard Elected to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Former Duke women's basketball standout Alana Beard has been selected as one of 10 individuals to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the organization announced on Wednesday. Along with Beard, the star-studded class includes Paul Byrd, Walter Davis, Wendell Davis,...
goduke.com
Duke's 2022-23 ACC Schedule Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the conference schedules for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, with Duke opening the ACC slate at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Devils' 20 ACC games include home-and-home tilts versus North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Miami, NC...
goduke.com
PLL Title Game Set, Giles-Harris Wins Hardware, Badour and Montgomery Join NLL
DURHAM – It was a busy weekend in the professional lacrosse ranks for a host of former Blue Devils as the Premier Lacrosse League announced its award winners, the playoffs continued with the semifinal games and the National Lacrosse League held its annual draft. Blue Devils Looking to Take...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: North Carolina A&T
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome North Carolina A&T to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with Mike Morgan, Mike Glennon and Jalyn Johnson on the call. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Finish Strong Heading into Final Round of the ANNIKA
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Duke women's golf team rolled in 17 birdies on the back nine on Tuesday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, as the Blue Devils shook off a slow start to finish with a 4-under-par, 284, at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
goduke.com
Game Notes: North Carolina A&T
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday when it hosts North Carolina A&T. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 2-0 heading into Saturday's contest. During...
goduke.com
Game On: Nicky Chico Buckles Down for Junior Year
DURHAM -- "You have two options: you can either take your ball and go home, or you can say game on." Wise words from Nicky Chico. After a summer of working on both her physical and mental approach to the game, the junior midfielder/defender clearly chose to say "game on" and has hit the ground running since her return to Durham.
goduke.com
Duke Football TV Show Releases New Episode
DURHAM – The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Mike Elko" is now available on the Duke football YouTube Channel. The show airs originally on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesday evenings on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). A digital replay of the show is also available each week on the Duke football YouTube channel.
goduke.com
Three Blue Devils in Top 10 at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Paced by three Blue Devils at even or under par, the Duke women's golf team opened the 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 4-over-par, 292, at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, which is being held at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
goduke.com
Stinson Named ACC Player of the Week
DURHAM – Junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his strong performance in Duke's 31-23 victory at Northwestern. A native of Opelika, Ala., Stinson logged 11 tackles, forced one fumble and broke up one pass on the afternoon. With 12 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, Stinson jarred the ball loose from Northwestern running back Evan Hull who was less than a yard from the goal line. The ball was recovered by Duke's Brandon Johnson in the endzone to seal the Blue Devils' victory on the road. His 11 tackles were a new career-high for the junior defensive back.
